Chicago Fire cast: Paranormal Activity star returns for new episode

The Chicago Fire cast will feature a returning guest star during a new episode.

Firefighter Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) was arrested on the last installment of the show.

He had raced to the home of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) to save her from a homeless man who appeared to be turning into a stalker.

When Carver saw the man standing outside Stella’s building, he acted.

The man appeared to be reaching into his pocket to get a weapon when Carver lunged at him and took him to the ground.

Just as the police arrived, Carver punched the man in the face. They all saw this take place, and Carver was arrested.

Chicago Fire brings back Frank Silva

Actor Brian Boland is back to play Frank Silva in this new episode.

Frank is the supervising investigator for the Internal Affairs Department of the Chicago Fire Department. He appeared earlier in Season 11 as Violet and Chief Boden worked hard to ensure that Emma Jacobs lost her job.

Below is an image of Frank in the new episode, right before he meets with Carver to discuss what happened outside the Stellaride building.

Brian Boland as Frank Silva on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

From Paranormal Activity to Chicago Fire

Long before he became a guest star on the Chicago Fire cast, actor Brian Boland made a name for himself with the Paranormal Activity franchise.

Brian appeared in Paranormal Activity 2, playing the lead character, Daniel Rey. In the film, Daniel moves with his wife and kids to Carlsbad, California, where mysterious things happen at their new house.

It may also be interesting to learn that Brian has appeared on some of the other One Chicago shows.

In 2014, Brian appeared in a Chicago P.D. episode called They’ll Have to Go Through Me (Season 2, Episode 7). On the show, he played Sam Whiting.

And in 2019, Brian guest-starred on Chicago Med as Joseph Kramer. That episode was called Old Flames, New Sparks and served as Chicago Med Season 4, Episode 16.

Below is the trailer for Paranormal Activity 2 for fans who may have seen the film years ago.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.