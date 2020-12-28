Celebrity Wheel of Fortune to feature Grey’s Anatomy star

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is coming to ABC this winter and it is going to feature a lot of recognizable faces from television.

The game show is going to make its way to primetime beginning on Thursday, January 7, and give ABC viewers something interesting to watch this winter.

The early advertisements state that 24 celebrities will be appearing on the show, with the producers plucking them from many different places.

For fans of shows like Grey’s Anatomy, This Is Us, and Beverly Hills, 90210, this is going to be a nice treat.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune stars

The duo of Pat Sajak and Vanna White is on tap and they are going to provide some familiar faces to the game show spin-off. Episodes have already been filmed and now it just comes down to ABC showing everyone what happened.

The premise of the show is simple: Celebrities have been invited to win as much as $1 million for their favorite charities. And there are definitely some intriguing and competitive people slated to appear on the show.

Chandra Wilson (she plays Miranda Bailey) from Grey’s Anatomy, Drew Carey (The Price is Right), and comedian Leslie Jones from SNL are some of the notable names that are going to appear.

We will also get to see Jennie Garth (Beverly Hills, 90210), Patton Oswalt (the A.P. Bio principal), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, America’s Funniest Home Videos host), and Karamo Brown (Queer Eye).

More stars set to appear on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Additional celebrities that ABC has advertised include Rachael Leigh Cook (Perception), professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank), Jeannie Mai (The Real), Saturday Night Live vets Kevin Nealon and Rob Riggle, Desperate Housewives‘ Teri Hatcher, This Is Us‘ Chrissy Metz, Community alums Joel McHale and Yvette Nicole Brown, and actor-entertainer Paul Reubens.

There is a little something for everyone when it comes to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and if the show does well on Thursday nights, it could come back for more episodes. It worked really well with Steve Harvey and Family Feud, so it could certainly work here as well.

It all gets started on the first Thursday night of January 2021, and it will run for a while.

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy are on hiatus at ABC, so it has cleared the schedule a bit on Thursday nights. Having Chandra Wilson appear on Wheel will help Grey’s fans who aren’t looking forward to the long break before the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy arrives.

Below is a foray that the game show had with celebrities back in 1988.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres January 7 at 8/7c.