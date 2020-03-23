Bull episodes: CBS reveals information about next new one

Bull Season 4 has been a good one for the show, even if there have been interruptions when it comes to new episodes airing every Monday night.

The Bull episode for tonight, March 23, is going to be a rebroadcast from CBS. That’s bad news for viewers, but at least the show returns in a week.

March 23 Bull episode

Tonight at 10/9c on CBS, Bull Season 4, Episode 6 is going to be shown again. This episode is called “Into the Mystic” and it originally aired back in October.

For readers who don’t remember what the episode was about, here is a brief synopsis of what took place:

“Bull and the TAC team question whether they have a solid defense when they represent wealth manager Rachel Elliot (Francesca Faridany) who’s on trial for her husband’s murder, which she claims to have no memory of due to an alcohol-induced blackout. When Rachel’s reputation for aggressive behavior threatens to hurt them in court, Bull avoids jurors with ‘rage bias,’ an inherent dislike of people who can’t control their emotions.”

Guest star Francesca Faridany — who plays Rachel Elliott on “Into the Mystic” — does a good job in the part. She acts it well, creating a situation where viewers aren’t sure what to think about the case.

It’s likely worth rewatching for viewers who saw it before, or definitely worth tuning in to for viewers who may have missed it the first time around.

Not quite the good news we were hoping for, Marissa. #Bull pic.twitter.com/D0mPpqtWjG — Bull (@BullCBS) March 17, 2020

When is the next new episode of Bull?

The Bull cast returns on March 30 with a brand new episode of the show. It’s good that Bull fans won’t have to wait too long and just from what CBS has revealed about Season 4, Episode 18, it should be a good one.

Here is the brief synopsis that CBS revealed about the new episode called “Off the Rails” that will debut on Monday, March 30:

“Bull faces the unknown in court when TAC represents a train engineer with no memory of the fatal crash he allegedly caused, due to a brain injury he sustained in the collision. Knowing his client’s missing memory will help the prosecution’s allegation of human error, Bull searches for jurors who will place shared blame at the feet of the engineer’s corporate employer.”

Some of the Bull guest stars for that episode include Craig muMs Grant as Walter Mora, Frank Whaley as Ray Peterman, Hilary Ward as Gloria Mora, Gregory Abbey as ADA Donoghue, and Willie C. Carpenter as Judge Robinson.

The regular Bull cast members also slated to be featured in the episode include Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, Freddie Rodriguez as Benny Colon, and Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan.

Hopefully, the Bull ratings continue to be impressive, so that CBS brings it back for Season 5.

Bull airs Monday nights at 10/9c on CBS.