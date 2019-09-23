Bull cast returns for Season 4 after Benny quit, Bull became father

The Bull cast returns for Season 4 with the premiere on Monday night. After Benny quit, Bull learned he was a father, and the TAC team suffered through losing Cable. It was time to get back to work.

The season premiere is an episode called Labor Days, that will bring new tests to the TAC team. It will also expand upon what took place during the Season 3 finale. Yes, Izzy is back for Season 4, Episode 1.

Bull Season 3 recap

As Season 3 of Bull was winding down, Benny (Freddy Rodriguez) noted that his sister, Izzy (Yara Martinez) was having problems with her marriage. It became a subplot to the show as Benny turned to Bull (Michael Weatherly) as a sounding board.

As it turned out, Izzy had slept with Bull, which is what led to the friction in her marriage. Benny figured out this detail later and punched Bull at the office. Benny then quit the TAC team and his storyline was left up in the air.

In the final moments of Season 3, Izzy pulled up to the courthouse as Bull was exiting. She told Bull that he hadn’t really lost Benny, but that wasn’t the biggest news of the ride. Izzy told Bull that she was pregnant and that Bull is the father.

Bull Season 4 preview: Labor Days

The drama between Bull and Benny, as well as Izzy’s pregnancy, is going to be dealt with right out of the gate in Season 4. That’s not all that will happen during the season premiere. According to CBS, “the team faces a difficult time in court as they mount a defense for a young bartender on trial for involuntary manslaughter.”

In addition to the aforementioned Bull cast members, Geneva Carr returns as Marissa, Jamie Lee Kirchner is back as Danny, Christopher Jackson continues playing Chank, and MacKenzie Meehan continues her role as Taylor.

Guest stars for the Bull season premiere include David Furr as Greg Valerian, Monique St. Cyr as Patricia Delaney, and Yara Martinez returning as Isabella Colón.

Bull airs Monday nights at 10/9c on CBS.