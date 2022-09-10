Bridget Moynahan talks about Erin’s Blue Bloods reunion

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Erin Reagan is set for the campaign trail and an intriguing reunion.

Bridget Moynahan shared how her Blue Bloods character starts off Season 13 in a plotline that involves helping one of her brothers with an enemy from the past.

The actress said that this will push Erin to her new campaign running for Manhattan District Attorney.

On top of that, Erin gets unexpected help from her ex-husband Jack which may lead to some intriguing developments.

While these events will shake up the Reagan clan, Moynahan is ready to show Erin on a new path in her life.

With a few weeks to go before the Season 13 premiere, fans are excited to see Erin’s challenge for a possible major promotion.

How is Erin handling the Season 13 premiere?

Season 12 of Blue Bloods ended with Erin finally tired of the politics of her boss, District Attorney Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff) and her paranoia that Erin wanted her job.

After a criminal Crawford let go as not being that dangerous stabbed a store owner, Erin decided to go ahead and run for District Attorney herself.

Speaking to TV Insider, Moynahan shared some details on the Season 13 premiere on October 7. A plotline will have Jamie (Will Estes) concerned that a man he arrested is back on the streets and seemingly out for revenge.

“Erin feels guilty that her office keeps putting dangerous people back out there, but this time it hits home,” Moynahan explains.

A key issue with Erin’s campaign is the public perception of the Police Commissioner’s daughter becoming District Attorney. Frank (Tom Selleck) has often spoken of hating the idea people think there’s a “Reagan dynasty” growing.

“Erin has to come out of the gate with opinions — that may or may not be in line with the police department — so that the voters can see she’s not under the commissioner’s thumb.”

While Erin expects some support from Frank, Moynahan says that Frank’s statement (which he puts out without talking to her first) has her “very much taken by surprise and has to figure out his true motive.”

The actress promises things will be rough as Crawford “is not shy about getting down and dirty” in this campaign.

Erin and her reunion with her ex

Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann) and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) have fun on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Another wrinkle in things is the return of Erin’s ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann).

The pair have remained on good terms despite their divorce, including a brief “no strings” relationship. Jack will offer Erin some much-needed political and financial support, but his return might bring complications.

If anything gives ammo for Crawford to hit at Erin, it’s her ex-husband’s past and sometimes shady dealings.

As Moynahan states, when one is running for a major elected position, “your private life is exposed no matter what it is.”

However, having her ex-husband around can also affect Erin in another way, as she and Jack still have an old spark that may reignite their romance.

Moynahan seems happy about showing this on a series that rarely shows romances. “It’s a rare moment on Blue Bloods when you have a flirtation, so I’m happy we provide that bit of spark!”

As Erin prepares for her new challenge and an old face, Season 13 promises to be another exciting one for its fans.

Blue Bloods Season 13 premieres Friday, October 7 at 10/9c on CBS.