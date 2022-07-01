Blue Bloods Season 13 brings back an old face

Peter Hermann returns as Jack Boyle on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is giving a sneak peek for Season 13.

Writer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor has offered a look at the script for the Season 13 premiere of the hit drama that reveals its title.

She also hinted that a popular recurring guest star would be making a long-awaited return that can spark things up for Erin.

Blue Bloods preparing for Season 13

For a time in the spring, there were worries that Blue Bloods may not make it to Season 13.

Despite being the highest-rated network show on Friday nights, there were concerns given the high salaries of the cast, not to mention how 12 years is a long time for a show to keep running.

It was added by CBS making some surprising cancellations, such as Blue Bloods’ Friday lead-in, Magnum P.I. (It was just announced that NBC would pick up Magnum P.I. for two more seasons).

In the end, CBS did agree to a Season 13 for Blue Bloods and is keeping it to its Friday home, where it will premiere on October 7.

The Season 12 finale had some big developments, such as Erin deciding to run for District Attorney while Baez adopted a baby.

Now, fans are getting the first hint at the Season 13 premiere, which brings back some old faces.

Who’s coming back for Blue Bloods Season 13?

Revealed by writer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor on her Instagram page, the Season 13 premiere (co-written with Kevin Wade) is titled Keeping the Faith.

The title indicates there may be a return appearance by Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), who Frank clashed with a few times in Season 12.

Answering fan questions in the feed, O’Connor confirmed the premiere would have the return of Joe Hill (Will Hochman). The Season 12 finale had Joe helping Danny and Jamie on a case and finally identifying himself as a Reagan.

O’Connor also confirmed the return of Peter Hermann as Erin’s ex-husband Jack Boyle. The actor is better known to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans as attorney Trevor Langan (Hermann and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay have been married since 2004).

Jack and Erin have had a touchy relationship since divorcing, including a brief reunion. He was last seen in Season 11’s Happy Endings defending a client against Erin.

His return might play into Erin running for D.A., although questionable whether Jack is going to help or hinder his ex-wife’s campaign.

With production set to begin soon, Season 13 promises to continue the drama that makes Blue Bloods so loved and some old faces sparking the show.

Blue Bloods Season 13 premieres Friday, October 7 at 10/9c on CBS.