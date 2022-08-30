Blue Bloods: What is the Season 13 premiere about?

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is ready to kick off Season 13 in a wild way.

CBS has revealed the official synopsis for the drama’s premiere on October 7, which promises some unique storylines.

A major one is Frank and Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) going “undercover” to see how the city works. That may end up putting them in danger.

Meanwhile, Eddie and Jamie take on a domestic violence case only to run right into an investigation by Danny and Baez that can cause some conflict.

Also, Erin is preparing for her run for Manhattan District Attorney, which coincides with a reunion with ex-husband Jack.

On top of all that, Joe Hill will be back as the drama prepares for another great year of the fun fans expect.

What is the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere about?

Titled Keeping the Faith, the October 7 premiere will give fans some great drama with all the Reagans on unique cases.

"The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez. Also, Frank and his friend, Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city; and Erin is presented with a surprising offer by her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney."

It appears Frank is taking a page from the CBS show Undercover Boss by trying to see what people think of the NYPD when they don’t know who he really is. The question is, will Frank like the answers he finds?

The Jamie-Eddie and Danny-Baez case sounds intriguing as it’s always something when the two brothers clash on a case. That might leave Eddie and Baez to play peacemaker in order to find justice.

Meanwhile, Erin is preparing for what’s no doubt going to be a tough race for District Attorney against her own boss, Kimberly Crawford.

Having Jack back will be interesting as the pair get along well, but Erin may be wary of what help her ex-husband can bring with his own baggage.

It all appears to lead to a great premiere to kick the season off.

What can fans expect on Blue Bloods in Season 13?

The Reagans gather for dinner in the Blue Bloods Season 12 finale. Pic credit: CBS

The producers have indicated some big stuff for the Reagans this year.

A coming episode will have Jamie getting a unique promotion at the NYPD, which will shake up his working alongside his wife.

Meanwhile, Baez is adjusting to having adopted a baby girl in the Season 12 finale. Danny may be helping her out, balancing her cop life with being a parent.

The early focus will be on Erin running for D.A. as it’s likely Crawford will pull some shady tricks involving Erin’s family.

Frank, as ever, will be handling the politics and public perception of the cops while still dedicated to his job.

Blue Bloods will anchor a new Friday night lineup that includes S.W.A.T. Season 6 and the new drama Fire Country.

With a bit over a month before the Season 13 premiere, fans are eager to once again enjoy those great Reagan family dinners.

Blue Bloods Season 13 premieres Friday, October 7 at 10/9c on CBS.