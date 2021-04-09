Pic credit: SyFy.

Over the last few months, Ray Fisher has lobbed many accusations towards Justice League director Joss Whedon. Fisher’s claims at the time were always vague due to legal obligations.

But now, the star reveals details.

In an in-depth interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher outlined all his major grievances during his experiences with Whedon. The detailed interview and reporting by Kim Masters featured a lot of different takeaways.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

While there is a lot to unpack from the interview, the biggest was the general attitude of casual racism. Fisher detailed conversations and situations that supported his assessment.

Of those, his interactions with Warner Bros. executive Geoff Johns were the most telling. Fisher directly accused Johns of black erasure and cutting out the only Black member of the Justice League.

The interview also detailed other revelations that impact people outside of the Justice League production. Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page is one of those affected by a story about his previous casting in a DC Comics live-action series.

The casting in question is that of Krypton, a Superman prequel on SyFy. While Krypton was canceled, its casting controversy is very relevant today, given who it involves.

Pic credit: Netflix.

Apparently, Netflix’s Bridgerton star, Rege-Jean Page, was up for the role of Seg-El, Superman’s grandfather in Krypton. However, he wasn’t chosen because he is a Black man.

THR asserts that Geoff Johns wanted Superman’s grandfather to look more like Henry Cavill, the DC Extended Universe’s Superman actor.

News of Rege-Jean Page in Krypton is disheartening.

Page reacted to the news on Twitter, saying how the clarifications hurt more than the conversations themselves. Page ended his Twitter message hopefully and with a positive outlook for the future.

Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh.



Still just doing my thing.



Still we do the work.



We still fly.



👊🏽 — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 7, 2021

Page has become a highly sought-after star after his leading role in Netflix’s hit series, Bridgerton. He will next be in the Dungeons & Dragons movie, along with Chris Pine.

Krypton casting revelation is even more astounding for another reason.

Pic credit: SyFy.

To hear that Page wasn’t cast as Superman’s grandfather due to his race is obviously hurtful and terrible. But it’s baffling, given the change Krypton made to another comic book character.

In Krypton, the character of a future version of General Zod was played by Colin Salmon, a Black actor.

So why one comic book character’s origin could be changed with a Black actor playing him, while another cannot remain a mystery.

Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.