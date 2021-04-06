Bridgerton Season 2 adds four new cast members, following Regé-Jean Page’s departure

Four new cast members have been announced for Bridgerton’s Season 2. Pic credit: Netflix

Fans of Netflix’s London Regency-era drama Bridgerton will be happy to know that four new cast members have been added for Season 2. This news comes after the departure announcement of the show’s beloved Duke of Hastings actor, Regé-Jean Page.

Amidst his departure, Bridgerton released a statement saying, “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

However, fret not, as one or more of these new cast members may win over the Bridgerton audience’s heart as they make their introduction in the upcoming second season.

Who are Bridgerton’s new cast members?

Bridgerton was quick to take over the streaming world after its debut on December 25, 2020. Less than a month after it aired, the series was renewed for a second season and became the most-watched series on Netflix.

Before this new cast announcement, fans were already informed that Sex Education’s Simone Ashley had been cast to play the character, Kate Sharma. Kate is expected to be the lead for Season 2 as the season chronicles Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for love. In the book series by Julia Quinn that the drama is based on, Kate is Anthony’s main love interest.

As shared by Variety, newly joining the cast are actors Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young.

What do we know about these actors?

Actor Charithra Chandran will be playing Kate’s younger sister, Edwina Sharma. She is described as loveable and good-natured. Variety writes, “While she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match.”

Previously, the British Indian actor has starred in a single episode of the television series Alex Rider. She played the character Sabina Pleasance in the premiering episode of Season 2.

Sharing her casting excitement on Twitter, she wrote, “What an exciting day!! Feeling so grateful.”

What an exciting day!! Feeling so grateful pic.twitter.com/dGe2I9Js0d — Charithra Chandran (@Charithra1997) April 5, 2021

Shelley Conn is joining the cast as the scandalous Sharma matriarch, Mary Sharma. Recently, Conn has starred in Netflix’s The Irregulars as murder suspect Dion Cross, as well as roles in BBC’s Liar and FOX’s Deep State. She also played Princess Pondicherry in the 2005 remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Calam Lynch (Derry Girls) will be playing a printer’s assistant and equal rights advocate Theo Sharpe. And lastly, rounding out the cast is Rupert Young, who will be joining as “the newest member of the ton with a connection to one of its most notable families.”

Bridgerton Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.