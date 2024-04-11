Bridgerton: Penelope is the talk of the town in surprising Season 3 trailer

The long wait to watch Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin’s (Luke Newton) love story is almost over.

Netflix has unveiled the full-length trailer for Bridgerton Season 3, which teases plenty of romantic drama.

We begin the season with Penelope at an impasse as she tries to come to terms with Colin’s brutal betrayal.

Colin returns to town as she tries to move on with her life, and things get interesting when he realizes his former flame is giving him the cold shoulder.

After the pair comes to blows, Colin reveals he’ll help her find a suitable husband, but will they be able to keep things strictly platonic, or will they find themselves back in each other’s arms before long?

Penelope realizes that she needs to carve out a life for herself to keep up the Lady Whistledown ruse, but if this show has taught us anything, it will take things in a different direction from what we expect.

Bridgerton Season 3: Who’s returning?

The trailer showcases most of the returning series regulars, including Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).

After such a lengthy hiatus, the series must deliver for the fans who have held out for so long.

The series has accelerated the timeline somewhat by skipping to Penelope and Colin’s love story, leading to concerns that the show won’t last as long as the books.

Nicola Coughlan is getting a PG cut for her parents

Coughlan recently announced that her contract allowed her to get a PG cut of the show for her parents to watch.

Penelope and Colin have been fan favorites since Bridgerton debuted in 2020 to much fanfare.

Their romance has played out mostly behind the scenes, so it will be interesting with the two beloved characters taking the wheel.

This could either be very good or very bad, but we’ll be seated when the new episodes debut.

Bridgerton is currently on hiatus. Season 3 is set to premiere on May 16 on Netflix, with the second half of the season dropping on June 13.