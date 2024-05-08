Boston Rob’s fans share who should compete on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 will air its final episode next week, and fans have learned that the popular spinoff has been renewed for Season 2.

Howie Mandel, executive producer of the spinoff and host of the original Deal or No Deal, took a chance that viewers would tune in and love it as much as they do the original.

The changes are good; players compete on an island in a Survivoresque way, with the Banker calling in from their private yacht anchored just off in the water.

Boston Rob Mariano has been the big star of the season, and fans have been vocal about not watching if he goes home, which leaves a problem for Season 2.

Who will NBC get to play who can live up to Boston Rob’s hype? He is, without a doubt, the champion of shows like Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Rob, who has his eyes on Traitors to add another reality competition show under his belt, cannot come back to carry Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island. It would be too soon.

Fans share their ideas of who should compete next season

Deal or No Deal Island shared on X (formerly Twitter) an excited post declaring that Season 2 is a go. The post features both Joe Manganiello, the season’s host, and the host of Traitors, Alan Cumming. Could this be tying Alan into the Deal or No Deal universe somehow?

rumor has it we’re in a new golden age of reality competition…and they’re correct. #DealOrNoDealIsland is coming BACK for season ✌️and even Alan Cumming knows this is a BIG DEAL. pic.twitter.com/1wpfP3KMKr — Deal or No Deal Island (@DealOrNoDealUS) May 7, 2024

When they heard the renewal news, fans started sharing who should be a contestant on the show.

One fan said, “Tony from Survivor would be so fire.” This fan must be speaking of Anthony Vlachos, the winner of Survivor: Cagayan and Survivor: Winners at War.

Another fan said, “Honestly, I would just cast Survivor alumni. CBS has already done the leg work.”

Pic credit: u/SilentStorm2020/r/DealorNoDealIslandNBC/Reddit

Another fan shared their feelings that “They have a lot of work to do to make this show watchable without Rob.”

A fan shared that without Rob, “they are left with uninteresting characters and an uninteresting game…”

One other fan suggested they bring on Swallow Parvati, another Survivor alum.

Pic credit: u/SilentStorm2020/r/DealorNoDealIslandNBC/Reddit

The case for other reality competition alums seems clear amongst the fans. They want to see exciting personalities competing for the cash.

Dr. Stephanie Mitchell is sure she’s going to win the game

Even though Deal or No Deal Island is renewed for a new season, the winner of Season 1 has yet to be announced because the last of the finale will air Monday night.

Stephanie has announced, “I am more determined than anyone I know…I am the most determined,” in a clip shared by NBC.

While the fans all hope Boston Rob will win, Stephanie is willing to give him a run for his money.

Deal or No Deal Island airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.