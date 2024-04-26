Blue Bloods Season 14 schedule, final date, and more details

Blue Bloods returns after a brief hiatus for the final four episodes of Season 14 Part One.

The final season of the hit CBS show has been divided into two parts, with the final eight episodes airing next fall.

Well, that is unless Blue Bloods fans get their wish and CBS renews the show at the last minute, just like with S.W.A.T.

CBS likely won’t decide about the fate of Blue Bloods until next year, but the good news is that the fans have been loud telling the network to “cancel the cancel.”

In the meantime, summer break is on the horizon, bringing the first part of Blue Bloods Season 14 to an end.

Let’s examine what we know about the remaining Blue Bloods Season 14 spring episodes.

There are four episodes left in the current season of Blue Bloods. Due to the Writers Strike and the SAG/AFTRA strike the season only has ten episodes, making the season a very short one.

The final schedule for Blue Bloods kicks off on Friday, April 26, with Season 14, Episode 7 titled On The Ropes. Friday, May 3 has Season 14, Episode 8 (Wicked Games) hitting CBS airwaves.

Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 9, Two of a Kind, airs on Friday, May 10. The Season 14 Part One finale will air on Friday, May 17 with Season 14, Episode 10, titled The Heart of a Saturday Night.

More details about Blue Bloods Season 14

The finale of Blue Bloods will feature a very special guest star. Aidan Quinn plays Gus Vanderlip, a detective in serious trouble. When Gus goes missing, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Sid (Robert Clohessy) team up to find him.

“Danny and Gormley race to find Gus Vanderlip (Aidan Quinn), a committed detective who is dangerously determined to uncover how a rapist he arrested is back on the streets,” read a description teasing Adian’s guest stint.

Aside from Aidan’s guest stint, Blue Bloods fans can expect jaw-dropping twists and turns leading up to the finale. Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) will even work together again on an undercover assignment.

The first part of Blue Bloods Season 14 ends in a few weeks. Next fall, the final eight episodes will air, ending the series unless a Hail Mary happens.

Be sure to keep checking back to see if Blue Bloods gets uncanceled.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Paramount+.