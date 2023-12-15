Blue Bloods final season: Mark Wahlberg shares message to brother Donnie Wahlberg and cast

Blue Blood’s final season is on the horizon, and actor Mark Wahlberg has a message for the cast.

The cast, of course, includes Mark’s older brother Donnie Wahlberg.

After the Writers Strike and the SAG/AFTRA strike, it was announced that Season 14 of Blue Bloods would end the CBS show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the final season of Blue Bloods will be broken up into two parts.

Ahead of the Blue Bloods Season 14 premiere, Mark opened up about the long-running show coming to an end.

Let’s be honest. It’s quite an accomplishment for a television show to run for 14 seasons, and Mark couldn’t agree more.

Mark Wahlberg shares message to brother Donnie Wahlberg and Blue Bloods cast

Walking the red carpet for the premise of his new movie, The Family Plan, at The Chelsea Theater at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Mark was asked about Blue Bloods’ ending.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Mark gave the cast of Blue Bloods mad props on the series.

“Congrats, of course, to Donnie, Tom [Selleck], the whole cast! It’s remarkable! It really is an unprecedented run,” Mark shared. “As somebody who’s been producing television for a long time, [I know] it’s not an easy feat. So, congratulations! It’s quite an achievement.”

Mark may be best known for his acting chops, but he found success producing television with Entourage. The actor also produced and appeared on the reality TV show Wahlburgers with Donnie and his brother Paul Wahlberg.

Donnie Wahlberg shares photos from Blue Bloods’ final season

Always the one to give fans what they want, Donnie has been documenting the last season of Blue Bloods without giving away any spoilers.

Most recently, The New Kids On The Block singer gave a glimpse at one of the iconic Reagan family Sunday dinners via Instagram. Donnie addressed Len Cariou, who plays Henry Reagan on the CBS show.

“Season 14 – Week 3! Len Cariou appreciation post. Love you “Gramps”! I cherish every day we’ve shared on set, and off, for the last 14 years! Look forward to many more. ❤️💙 #HappyBlueBloodsFriday #BlueBloods #Friday @bluebloods_cbs @cbstv @cbstvstudios,” reads the caption on the IG post.

Donnie also shared a little video of him in his Danny attire on set while getting into the holiday spirit.

Blue Bloods Season 14 will be the last for the Reagan family. Mark Wahlberg has let his brother Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast what an honor it is to have had such a great run.

Are you ready for the Blue Bloods final season?

Blue Bloods Season 14 premieres on Friday, February 16, at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Paramount+.