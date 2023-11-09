How did Jenny McCarthy meet Donnie Wahlberg? Here’s a look at the couple’s relationship history

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg‘s love story dates back nearly 10 years.

The Masked Singer judge and the NKOTB crooner tied the knot in August 2014, and their love is still going strong.

It’s rare for celebrity couples to have staying power in their relationships, but Jenny and Donnie have managed to pull it off.

Despite their lives being in the public eye, Jenny and Donnie work hard in their private life.

After nearly one decade of marriage, Jenny and Donnie still parade their love for each other, whether it be gushing over each other on social media or renewing their wedding vows yearly.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jenny has also been open about keeping her marriage to Donnie “spicy,” and that means they both put in the work to keep the spark alive.

So, how did these two meet and fall in love? Let’s take a look.

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg’s first encounter was during a Watch What Happens Live segment in 2012

During a joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2012, Jenny and Donnie discovered some instant chemistry between them.

In 2020, Donnie recounted meeting Jenny and posted a photo of himself and the actress during their appearance on WWHL, when Andy Cohen urged him to ask Jenny out.

Admittedly, Donnie wimped out, but a year later, he got another chance to shoot his shot and was successful.

“And the rest, as they say, is history,” Donnie wrote in the caption of the IG post.

In 2013, Donnie appeared on Jenny’s show, The Jenny McCarthy Show, and the two got flirty during their exchange — Jenny questioned Donnie about “talking dirty,” and Donnie nibbled on Jenny’s ear.

Donnie proposed to Jenny in April 2014, and they wed in August 2014

Only a few months later, the duo was dating. They went public with their relationship on the red carpet in August 2013, and by 2014, Donnie and Jenny were engaged.

Jenny, 51, announced that Donnie, 54, had popped the question during an April 2014 appearance on The View, showing off her 10-carat yellow sapphire engagement ring.

Just four months later, the couple tied the knot on August 31, 2014. Their wedding ceremony was featured in an episode of their now-defunct reality TV show, Donnie Loves Jenny.

Jenny and Donnie shared their love story with A&E viewers on Donnie Loves Jenny

Getting married and moving in together meant blending their families. Donnie moved to Jenny’s home state of Illinois, joining her and her son, Evan, bringing his sons, Xavier and Elijah, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kimberly Fey.

Jenny and Donnie’s show, Donnie Loves Jenny, debuted in 2015 and chronicled their relationship and daily lives as husband and wife.

The show ran for three seasons on A&E and was produced by their production company, D&J Productions.

Donnie surprises Jenny every year with a vow renewal

Donnie and Jenny’s love for each other continues to flourish. Every year, Donnie surprises Jenny with a vow renewal.

The two still gush over each other on Instagram, as evidenced by an Instagram post in which Donnie praised his wife and celebrated their love.

“Mrs Wahlberg. I’m so blessed to call you my wife, and so honored to be your husband. I thank god every day for you, and I thank you always for ‘taking care of my heart’ — as promised,” Donnie wrote in the caption. “I love you. On to forever.”

Jenny reciprocated the gesture and gushed over Donnie on their ninth wedding anniversary, uploading a video montage of some of their happiest times together.

In the caption, Jenny wrote, “As each passing year passes , I fall in love with you all over again. With you, every moment is a treasure, every memory is a masterpiece, and every day is a celebration of the beautiful love we share.”

“Here’s to us, my love – to the past we’ve cherished, the present we hold, and the future that awaits us,” Jenny added. “Thank you for being my partner, my confidant, and my forever love.”