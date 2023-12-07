Blue Bloods cast: Who’s returning for the final season?

It’s the end of an era for the Blue Bloods cast as they gear up for the final season of the CBS show.

Season 14 of Blue Bloods will conclude the police series that centers around the Reagan family and has aired 275 episodes.

The news of the end of Blue Bloods was announced right after the SAG/AFTA and writers’ strikes ended, and honestly, it’s not surprising.

To get the Season 14 renewal, the cast of Blue Bloods took a 25 percent pay cut.

Even actor Donnie Wahlberg (Danny) hinted that Blue Bloods might end after Season 14, although he was hopeful the show would continue.

Now that the news is out, it’s time to find out who will return for the ending of the Blue Bloods series.

Which Blue Bloods cast members are returning for the final season?

The good news is that the core cast of Reagan family members are back for Season 14, including Tom Selleck (Frank), Bridget Moynahan (Erin), Will Estes (Jamie), Len Cariou (Henry), Vanessa Ray (Eddie), Joe (Will Hochman) and Sean (Andrew Terraciano).

Oh, and, of course, Donnie Wahlberg!

Marisa Ramirez is expected to return as Danny’s partner, Baez, while Steve Schirripa should return as Erin’s former right-hand, Anthony.

Abigail Hawk (Baker), Gregory Jbara (Garrett), and Robert Clohessy (Sid) round out the recurring cast as Frank’s staff members.

Season 13 of Blue Bloods ended with Tony Terraciano, who plays Danny’s oldest son, Jack, and Sami Gayle, who plays Erin’s daughter, Nikki, appearing at the Reagan family dinner table. The characters occasionally drop back in on the show, but with the final season coming, Blue Bloods fans can expect to see more of them.

In true Blue Bloods fashion, several surprise guest stars with a history with the show will appear.

Blue Bloods cast teases Blue Bloods Season 14

Thanks to social media, two cast members have treated Blue Blood fans recently.

One Instagram post courtesy of Donnie showed him working with guest star Malik Yoba and featured several behind-the-scenes moments. Donnie gave a shout-out to Malik in the caption that also showed his appreciation for everyone involved in the show.

Over on the official Blue Bloods Instagram page, Will didn’t give away any behind-the-scenes fun, but he did a promo to tease the Season 14 premiere. The actor expressed excitement about being back shooting the final season, which premieres on Friday, February 16, at 10/9c on CBS.

The final season of Blue Bloods will be broken up into two parts, with half airing this spring and the remainder in Fall 2024.

Blue Bloods Season 14 premieres on Friday, February 16, at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Paramount+.