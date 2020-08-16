Blood and Treasure Season 2 release date latest: When is it coming out?

In Blood and Treasure, viewers got a show that mixed ancient history with technology, action, and adventure. Some may even describe it as National Treasure meets White Collar.

It involves former FBI agent Danny McNamara (Matt Barr), who is now an antiquities expert. He’s hired to perform an important mission and enlists the help of a former flame, con woman/thief Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas).

They team up for a series of daring escapades across scenic landscapes in places such as Rome and Egypt, with a cast of other characters getting involved along the way.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The show was able to complete its first season on CBS and seemed to bring enough with it to warrant a second season. Here’s what we know about that happening so far.

This article provides everything that is known about Blood & Treasure Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Blood and Treasure?

Despite not having the best ratings or viewership numbers, the show will return. In late June, the announcement came via Hollywood Reporter and other sources that Blood & Treasure was officially renewed for a Season 2.

Amy Reisenbach, CBS executive VP current programs, said in a statement:

“Blood & Treasure is a fun, escapist adventure with comedic elements filmed in multiple locales around the world that has been a great performer and a wonderful addition to our summer schedule,”

“We’ve heard the story pitch for season two and look forward to seeing all-new exploits from Russia to Southeast Asia next year,” Reisenbach said.

That means there will be more episodes of the adventure series, which often feels like an action movie, on the way.

Release date latest: When does Blood and Treasure Season 2 come out?

At the time of the renewal announcement, THR also reported that the second season would start airing in 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic has changed many TV production plans.

In early June, the show’s co-creator and executive producer Matthew Frederman answered a fan’s Twitter question asking what’s the latest on the second season.

Frederman replied on Twitter, “Production is on hold until it’s’s deemed safe to shoot again,” suggesting that maybe viewers won’t see Season 2 air in 2020.

The safest bet right now seems to be one that many shows have. A Season 2 release date is more likely to happen in 2021. As soon as we know, we’ll update this report.

Blood and Treasure Season 2 cast updates

Matt Barr, as antiquities expert Danny McNamara and Sofia Pernas as con woman/thief Lexi Vaziri are the main stars of the cast, so both should return for Season 2.

Other members of the main cast in Season 1 should also be back. That includes Katia Winter as Interpol agent Gwen Karlsson, Alicia Coppola as Dr. Ana Castillo, and Mark Gagliardi as Danny’s’s friend Father Chuck.

It’s unknown if James Callis will return as international smuggler Simon Hardwick or John Laroquette will be back as his recurring character, billionaire Jay Reece. See the spoilers below for more details on them.

Per TV Line, Paget Brewster was added for Season 2. The Criminal Minds actress will reportedly play Sister Lisa, a “resourceful nun in Rome who possesses a sly sense of humor.” She’ll have a part which connects her to Father Chuck.

Blood and Treasure Season 2 spoilers

Former FBI agent Danny, who is now an art expert, is hired by his mentor and father figure, billionaire Jay Reece, for a mission to catch a terrorist using stolen art to fund his crimes. Danny enlists his former flame, con woman/thief Lexi to help him.

The two go on adventures through Rome, Egypt, and other areas as they try to track down who blew up part of a pyramid that originally held the bodies of Marc Antony and Cleopatra. In addition, they’re trying to locate Danny’s mentor Dr. Ana Castillo whom the terrorists took hostage during the bombing.

Flashbacks from years ago show how Danny tracked down Lexi and arrested her stealing an artifact/sculpture. She ended up working with him and the FBI along with her father Reza to try to track down Egyptian terrorist Karim Farouk. During that time, Danny and Lexi also formed a relationship.

Things went awry, though, and due to Danny’s mistake, Farouk got away. Lexi mentions that Egyptians killed him at one point, but that ends up being untrue. At one point, a flashback also shows an explosion ended up killing Lexi’s father, leading her to become angry with Danny. Years later, she seems able to let go of the grudge.

Through Season 1’s present-day adventure, Danny and Lexi continue trying to investigate what happened at the Egyptian pyramid bombing, which also involved the bodies of Marc Antony and Cleopatra, a cult, and of course, Farouk.

Ultimately, they find out that a man named Simon Hardwick is the real Farouk. He was trying to steal ancient artifacts such as the curse of Cleopatra to weaponize it.

The other big plot twist was that billionaire Jay Reece (John Larroquette) was a major bad guy. He was Farouk’s father due to a fling he had with a woman named Zara Farouk. It’s learned that Reece framed Danny’s father for art theft. Reece also killed Dr. Ana Castillo in the penultimate episode so she wouldn’t reveal he was connected to Farouk.

In the finale, Danny puts it all together, and they’re able to take down Reece. Later on, Danny is seen wearing an Interpol badge and leads a task force to capture Simon. He promises Danny and Lexi they will meet again.

Will Reece and Farouk return for Season 2? That’s a major mystery right now, but always a possibility unless they opt for a new set of mastermind criminals as the backbone of the next story.

We do know that the new character Sister Lisa will be a nun in Rome who has the other nuns act as “eyes and ears” to assist Father Chuck with a mystery he’s investigating. As for what else to expect, we’ll await further news or the first trailer for the second season!

Blood & Treasure Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime and CBS All-Access. The Season 2 release date is TBA.