The best action movies on Netflix (August 2020)

When looking for an exciting action movie, Netflix has most fans covered.

The streaming giant has licensed many of the best action movies of the last 40 years, and that includes award winners, genre favorites, cult classics, and crowd-pleasers.

Sadly, many top action movies have left Netflix and will never return thanks to new streaming services like Disney+ bringing Star Wars and Marvel home and the new HBO Max doing the same for DC movies and Warner Bros entertainment.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

With that said, Netflix has also been working hard over the last few years to bring its own action movies to the service – films that will never leave because they belong to Netflix and Netflix alone.

Here is a look at 15 great action movies to watch on Netflix as of August 2020.

Updated on August 4: Every month, Netflix drops several movies from its service and replace these movies with other films that are possibly even better than what came before. This month is no different, as some of our top choices are now gone from the streaming service.

Departing Netflix this month was The Matrix, Inception, and Minority Report — three of the most creative action movies in history. The good news is that replacements have arrived, and we have replaced them with some new films that just hit the streaming service.

Once you are finished with those, here is one other action movie that just hit Netflix but missed our list: Hardcore Henry.

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

While this is a light-hearted, almost comedic movie, A Knight’s Tale is one of the best films of Heath Ledger’s career.

Before he took on the role of Joker in The Dark Knight and tragically lost his life a short time after that, Ledger starred in this ironic period piece.

Ledger is a squire for a jousting master named Sir Ector. To try to win the prize, he took the identity of his late master and set out with two other squires to try to win the tournament.

Along the way, they meet a fictional version of the real-life poet Geoffrey Chaucer, who agrees to introduce them, WWE-style. The movie adds in some music that was not of its time and created one of the most entertaining medieval tales in cinema.

Mad Max (1979)

Mad Max is the movie that introduced Mel Gibson to the world.

For fans of Mad Max: Fury Road, one of the best movies of the last decade, here is where it all began.

In the movie, Gibson is Max Rockatansky, one of the best trackers of the Australian highway patrol in a dystopian future where biker gangs rule the streets.

When Max loses his family to a murderer from one of the gangs, he loses his sense of morality, steals the tracker car, and heads out to kill everyone involved.

The Old Guard (2020)

In 2020, Netflix released a new action movie called The Old Guard, which ended up as a fantastic new film for the streaming service.

Charlize Theron is Andy, the oldest immortal in a unit known as The Old Guard. These are all immortals who head out on missions to save people or stop the evil, with just the belief that what they are doing is right.

However, after years of fighting the good fight, and beating evil people, they face their greatest threat — a pharmaceutical businessman who wants to capture them and extract their powers for his purposes.

Starship Troopers (1997)

Released in 1997, Starship Troopers is a non-stop action war movie about military forces sent in to battle bug creatures known as Arachnids.

Interestingly, the movie is based on the propaganda styled fascist pro-military novel by Robert A. Heinlein. The film is almost seen as more of a military satire and makes fun of the fanaticism that critics laid on the book’s story.

Whatever the case, the action here is ridiculous and never stops and was one of the best action films in the ’90s. The story is about a future military unit involved in an interstellar war.

Extraction (2020)

Extraction is one of the most violent Netflix original action movies on the service today.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor) stars as a black ops mercenary who is hired to go to Bangladesh and rescue an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son. The film, from that point on, is a non-stop action chase flick.

Netflix even joked about the death count in the movie, tweeting that Chris Hemsworth’s mercenary killed 183 people in the film, which is even more than someone like Rambo or an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie like Commando (81 people).

Underworld (2003)

Len Wiseman created an excellent action horror movie in 2003 with Underworld.

While critics like to make fun of the movie and it hasn’t received the best reviews, it was a load of fun and garnered several sequels — and one prequel — building the exciting world.

Vampires and werewolves have been fighting for years, and when the first movie starts, the vampires are living in luxury with the werewolves living underground. Kate Beckinsale is Selena, a Death Dealer who hunts down and kills werewolves.

However, nothing is as it seems as the war becomes personal. Both the prequel and immediate sequel are also available on Netflix.

6 Underground (2019)

Michael Bay created some of the most over-the-top action movies in the history of cinema, from Bad Boys and Armageddon to Transformers.

In 2019, Bay signed a deal to make a Netflix exclusive action movie, and that film arrived as 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds is a “ghost,” an anonymous vigilante who recruits five other people to give up their lives and disappear from the real world to bring down criminals and terrorists that seem to get away with their crimes.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Arguably, the most celebrated action-adventure movie of all-time came in 1981 with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas’ Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Ford stars as Indiana Jones, a university professor who moonlights as a treasure-hunting archeologist. In this movie, he is searching for one of history’s most elusive treasures, the Ark of the Covenant, which he wants to find before the Nazis who were sent to secure it for Hitler.

The sequels are also available on Netflix, with the second and third movies quality followups and the fourth an acquired taste.

Bright (2017)

Will Smith stars in the Netflix original action sci-fi movie Bright, released in 2017 on the streaming giant.

Smith is Daryl, a human police officer whose partner is an orc named Nick (Joel Edgerton).

This world sees humans living with other races, including orcs and elves, although racism is still prevalent. There are also Brights, who can cast magic spells using rare wands.

When they find a young elf girl who can wield the wands, these two officers set out to protect her while Nick faces intense racism, and Daryl uncovers police corruption that threatens the world.

Spencer Confidential (2020)

In the ’80s, there was a popular detective TV show called Spenser: For Hire, starring Robert Ulrich. The series had a similar story every week, with Spenser solving crimes with his friend Hawk (Avery Brooks).

In 2020, Netflix brought Spenser back with an original action movie called Spenser Confidential.

Based on the novels by Robert Parker, Mark Wahlberg takes on a different version of Spenser. He is a former cop who lost his job and spent time in prison after beating up his captain for abusing his wife.

He is now out of prison and finds himself in the middle of another criminal case, with police corruption threatening his freedom once again. Winston Duke (Black Panther) portrays Hawk.

Bloodsport (1988)

The oldest action movie on this list that is airing on Netflix as of July 2020 is Bloodsport.

This is a classic B-grade action movie from ’80s action maestro Jean-Claude Van Damme and it might be the best action movie of his career.

In the film, Van Damme is Dux, a U.S. Army Captain who goes AWOL to compete in an illegal martial arts tournament in Hong Kong.

He makes friends with an American fighter named Ray Jackson, and when Ray is beaten viciously and hospitalized by Chong Li, Dux promises to avenge him.

Bad Boys II (2003)

Michael Bay’s Bad Boys is a great action movie, and it is available to stream on Netflix. However, if we only add one film from the franchise to this list, it is Bad Boys II.

Bad Boys II takes everything great about the first movie and amps up the action 100 percent.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are police officers who investigate the illegal import of drugs into Miami. Explosions, car chases, and non-stop gunfights explode throughout the entire movie.

As Danny Butterman said in Hot Fuzz, “you ain’t seen Bad Boys 2?” Fix that while it is on Netflix.

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

The early 2000s saw the influx of Wushu martial arts movies, starting with the Oscar success of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

While most of those movies are very serious affairs, there is one that takes the entire Wushu fighting and sends it into an absurd direction.

In Kung Fu Hustle, a gang heads into the slums to try to force some money from the tenants there, but they discover a tough-as-nails landlady who starts to destroy them all.

The entire fight scenes are overlaid with Loony Tunes style sound effects, and there is a ridiculous Road Runner-inspired chase scene.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Edgar Wright has a spotless track record with his movies. After making the brilliant horror satire Shaun of the Dead and the pitch-perfect action cop movie Hot Fuzz, he turned his attention to an adaptation.

That movie was the comic book adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, based on the comics by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

Michael Cera was perfect in his role as Scott Pilgrim, an awkward teen who wanted to date Ramond Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

However, he learns he has to fight and beat her exes before she can date him, and they include fantastic performances from names like Brandon Routh, Chris Evans, and Jason Schwartzman.

Sin City (2005)

It is easy to look at Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City and see what might be the most loyal comic book adaptation of all-time.

In 2005, Rodriguez directed Sin City, based on the comics by Frank Miller. It ended up as almost a page-by-page recreation as the cast performed in front of a green screen with nearly exact replicas of the comic panel designed as the background.

The cast was spectacular, with Mickey Rourke as the iconic Marv and Bruce Willis turning in a good performance as one of the few good cops in Sin City, Det. John Hartigan.