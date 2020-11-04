Beyond Oak Island season preview: Lagina brothers take treasure hunting skills on a global tour

There’s some really exciting news for fans of treasure hunting as the History Channel is bringing us a brand new series called Beyond Oak Island.

Fans of The Curse of Oak Island will find it no surprise that brothers Marty and Rick Lagina have decided not to confine their treasure hunting skills just to one small island. Oh no, they’ve got bigger fish to fry in this spin-off.

In the show’s preview, Marty suggests to his brother that they take all they’ve learned on Oak Island and use their vast knowledge to research treasure mysteries around the world. That’s right- it seems the Lagina brothers are going on a world tour.

Get our The Curse of Oak Island newsletter!

As well as having Rick and Marty on board, the show has taken the same producers from The Curse of Oak Island and The UnXplained. It’s a short series with just eight episodes, but it looks like it’ll be chock full of fantastic entertainment.

The show will premiere its first episode on November 17, right after the second episode of the new series of The Curse of Oak Island.

The network states that the show will offer a “combination of great storytelling, compelling interviews with treasure-hunters, historians, and experts, as well as on-location treasure hunts in progress.” We can also expect to see the Laginas at some of these famous sites.

So what will they be investigating on Beyond Oak Island?

The network has also said the guys will be investigating everything “from pirates such as Blackbeard and outlaws like Jesse James to Aztec gold, priceless historical artifacts from American history and sunken treasure ships.”

In the preview, Rick suggested they look into the 1551 disappearance of Spanish shipping vessel the San Miguel, which reportedly sank of the coast of Santo Domingo (the current capital of the Dominican Republic) while laden down with stolen Aztec gold.

Marty then pointed to a map of the Old West and suggested investigating if infamous outlaw Butch Cassidy has any secret buried treasure. We can also expect to see them on the hunt for the treasure of legendary English pirate Blackbeard.

It all sounds like a perfect match of mystery, intrigue, and ancient legend. We can’t wait!

Season 8 of The Curse of Oak Island is also here soon

In the meantime, we have season 8 of The Curse of Oak Island starting up on November 10, and they tell us it’s going to be the biggest season yet.

Monsters and Critics received an exclusive clip this week, which showed the guys plotting how to uncover the island’s secrets for the coming season. In this strange new post-COVID-19 world, the team has had to get to grips with social distancing; however, it seems they’ve found a way to keep digging.

Fingers crossed that this will be the year they finally locate that elusive Money Pit.

Beyond Oak Island premieres Tuesday, November 17 at 10/9c on History.