Behind Her Eyes: Who is in the cast?

Netflix has welcomed a new psychological thriller, Behind Her Eyes, to its platform. With a dramatic affair and a few mysterious deaths, this series has all of its viewers left awe-stricken.

The series follows Louise “Lou” Barnsley (Simona Brown), a single mother living in central London. She finds herself having an illicit affair with her married boss David (Tom Bateman). However, it is revealed that David is married to the “seemingly-perfect” Adele.

As Netflix writes, the show explores a “love triangle and web of lies unravels, exposing secrets with the help of the supernatural.”

Behind Her Eyes is a limited series, consisting of only six hour-long episodes. This drama was created by the writer and producer of Hannibal and the Netflix Marvel series The Punisher.

Filmed in parts of England and Scotland, the series introduced a few new actors to the Netflix scene. The executive producer of Behind Her Eyes, Jessica Burdett, praised their casting decisions. She said, “It was great that they all wanted to do it and their performances are incredible. The characters are very vivid in the book and our actors are all that and more.”

Starring as Louise Barnsley is Simona Brown

British actor Simona Brown previously starred in the Netflix series Kiss Me First, the drama Him, and a series for A&E called Roots.

Brown shared that this was her first time playing a mother on screen. She said, “In preparation for the role, I babysat my niece and nephew for two days straight – taking them to all their gymnastics classes, feeding them, changing their sheets, forcing them to eat the food they say they don’t want even though they asked for it – and so I am a bit like ‘Okay, I’m done.’”

On her character, who Brown referred to as “quite relatable,” she also added that sometimes she wants to “slap” her. She thinks of Louise’s secret affair as “taboo but so common.”

Starring as David Ferguson is Tom Bateman

Tom Bateman is an English actor previously seen in Murder on the Orient Express (2017), ITV’s Jekyll and Hyde, and the movie Cold Pursuit.

He has an upcoming movie called Death on the Nile where he’ll be starring alongside Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, and Letitia Wright.

When asked about his character’s affair with Louise, Bateman shared, “My hope is that the audience roots for Louise and David because seeing this almost Hugh Grant-like, bumbling, romantic, sweet innocent relationship in the middle of this dark world and turmoil gives you a strand of hope and love.”

Starring as Adele Ferguson is Eve Hewson

Eve Hewson, full name Memphis Eve Sunny Day Hewson, is the daughter of the famed musician Bono. In Behind Her Eyes, she is a total scene-stealer.

Before Behind Her Eyes, Hewson starred as Maid Marian in Robin Hood (2018) and in the BBC series The Luminaries.

Her costar Bateman raves about working alongside her and was quoted saying, “She [Hewson] is brilliant and so creative and fun. We got on like a house on fire straight away and I loved working with her.”

On Instagram, Hewson describes herself as “very Irish.”

Starring as Rob is Robert Aramayo

If you found that English actor Robert Aramayo has a very familiar face, you are correct. Previously he starred in HBO’s Game of Thrones as the young Ned Stark and he was also in one episode of Netflix’s Mindhunter as convicted serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley Jr.

Soon he will star in Amazon Studio’s new Lord of Rings series as the lead character Beldor.

Sarah Pinborough, the writer of the novel that the streaming series is based on praised Aramayo’s performance. She said, “Robert is an amazing Rob. Really blew me away.”

Behind Her Eyes is currently streaming on Netflix.