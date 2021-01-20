Batman: The Animated Series getting rebooted for HBO Max

There have been several Batman cartoons over the years, but few have achieved the level of fan love and critical praise as Batman: The Animated Series.

Released from 1992-1995, Batman: The Animated Series was the first in the new shared universe continuity of DC animation, spreading through cartoons, films, comics, and video games.

Now, Batman: The Animated Series is returning thanks to HBO Max.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Batman: The Animated Series coming to HBO Max

Director Kevin Smith (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) revealed the news on his Fatman Beyond Podcast.

Smith was obtuse about the news, but he made it clear that this was real news and wasn’t just based on rumors.

The news that Batman: The Animated Series was coming to HBO Max was true, and now it appears that the streaming service is moving forward with a sequel.

Here is what Kevin Smith had to say.

Read More Are Batman and The Joker brothers?

“I’m not involved, but I too have heard this, and I’ve heard this from very reliable people. When I heard it, I freaked out, and I heard this, I would say a month before you just said it. I think that’s real, I don’t think that’s a rumor, I wouldn’t say ‘Set your watch to it,’ but it’s an idea whose time is not only coming, I think it came, and it’s smoking a cigarette,” said Smith.

“That to me is no brainer, you’ve got HBO Max, you’re already doing that amazing Harley Quinn show, you’re printing money if you go back and do Batman: The Animated Series,” he continued. “You can’t f**k up the legacy, that’s for damn sure. You can’t f**k it up; there’s no reason not to do it, as long as you’ve got the key creative components, as long as Bruce Timm is involved, wants to be there. F***ing go for it for heaven’s sakes.”

Batman on HBO Max

This makes sense as HBO Max seems to be going in heavy with the DC Extended Universe.

Warner Bros already shut down the video part of the DC Universe Online streaming service and turned it into a comic book-only service. They then moved all the shows off of that platform, so new seasons of Harley Quinn, Titans, and Doom Patrol will end up on HBO Max now.

There is also a Gotham PD series coming to HBO Max, and they will be the home of the Batman movies once they hit theaters and are ready for home streaming.

Of course, Justice League: The Snyder Cut is coming in March to HBO Max.

Batman: The Animated Series could adapt the DC Comics series, Batman: The Adventures Continues, written by Paul Dini and Alan Burnett.