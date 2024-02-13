Ashley Park resumes filming Emily in Paris following septic shock health scare

Ashley Park is on the mend.

The Emily in Paris star, who was hospitalized for critical septic shock earlier this year, has returned to work on the Netflix comedy’s fourth season.

The actress shared a photo of Mindy’s wardrobe on Instagram for upcoming episodes of the beloved series.

Park noted in the caption that it was her first day back at work, revealing her intention to take it “slow, steady and styling in Mindy’s shoes again.”

The Only Murders in the Building alum initially revealed details of her illness in January.

She has kept fans updated since via social media.

Why did Ashley Park end up in hospital?

Park revealed that she was on vacation over the Christmas and New Year period while suffering from tonsilitis.

However, the star added at the time that the illness “spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

At the time of the post, Park thanked co-star Paul Forman (who plays Mindy’s love interest, Nicholas) “for being unconditionally by my side through all this.”

She noted that Forman was with her every step of the way and helped to calm her fears as she went through “ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know.”

After her initial announcement about her illness, fans quickly flooded the comments section with well-wishes, prompting Park to release a statement saying she was “deeply moved and thankful” for the messages of support.

Park has been with Emily in Paris since its 2020 premiere on Netflix, and quite frankly, the show wouldn’t be the same without Mindy.

Mindy has served as the close friend of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) since the start, and the writers have rewarded Park with an increased presence as the series has progressed.

While Emily in Paris has strayed very far from the highs of the freshman season, Mindy is one of the few consistently written characters, so it’s nice to know that Park is back at work.

When will Emily in Paris Season 4 premiere?

Emily in Paris was one of many shows affected by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes last year, meaning that production could not get underway.

The show also films in Paris, meaning specific permits must be agreed upon before cameras capture footage.

As a result, production only recently finished, and we don’t have a confirmed premiere date.

Given the show’s half-hour format and lack of special effects, it isn’t out of the question that it could return in late 2024 or early 2025.

It will all come down to how many shows Netflix has come in later this year because many of its other shows were also delayed due to the strikes, and the last thing the streamer will want to do is release a swathe of shows simultaneously.

Emily in Paris is currently on hiatus. Season 4 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.