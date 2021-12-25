Emily in Paris Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Lily Collins in Emily in Paris. Pic credit: Netflix

Emily in Paris returned for its second season in December 2021.

The Netflix series about a girl moving from the United States to Paris only to find herself as a fish out of water ended with a huge cliffhanger.

With that in mind, fans are worried that they might not get to see the outcome of those events, knowing Netflix’s spotty record when it comes to renewing its streaming series.

Here is everything we know so far about Emily in Paris Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Emily in Paris?

Despite the major cliffhanger at the end of Emily in Paris Season 2, there has been no announcement on a third season of the series on Netflix.

When it comes to Netflix, the company often makes its decisions after seeing the full numbers from both the 7-day window after the series was released and the full 30-day viewing numbers.

This means that word on a renewal for Emily in Paris Season 3 might not even come until late in January 2022.

However, based on the final episode of Season 2, the production team has big plans for the third season.

Release date latest: When does Emily in Paris Season 3 come out?

Since there is no official announcement of a renewal for Emily in Paris, there is no word on when the next season could arrive.

Emily in Paris Season 1 arrived in October 2020 and Season 2 hit in December 2021. That was a nice turnaround since it took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With most production back on a regular schedule, there is no reason to think that Emily in Paris Season 3 could hit in late 2022 if Netflix decides to renew it.

Emily in Paris Season 3 cast updates

Lily Collins will certainly be back if Emily in Paris gets a third season. She is the main character of Emily and there is no show without her.

It is almost certain that Ashley Park will be back as Emily’s best friend Mindy. Their back-and-forth is essential to the story, since Mindy is the sounding board for Emily and offers her the most advice.

Lucas Bravo should also be back as Gabriel, the gorge chef that has been involved in the will they or won’t they romantic relationship. This also means that Camille Razat will be back as Ceomille, Emily’s rival.

The rest of the cast will be based mostly on what decision Emily makes after the Season 2 cliffhanger. This is something that won’t be revealed until the third season arrives – if it does.

If Emily makes one decision, there should be a lot more from Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Samuel Arnold as Julien, and Bruno Gouery as Luc.

If she makes the other decision, Kate Walsh should get a lot more screen time as Madeline with a new group of supporting characters.

One last character whose future is in question is Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount. He headed back to the UK, but he made it clear that he still wanted to see Emily, one way or another.

Emily in Paris Season 3 spoilers

At the end of Emily in Paris Season 2, Emily had to make a big decision concerning the future of her career. Will she stay in Paris, or take her big job opportunity in Chicago?

This is where the casting will come into question.

After Sylvie handed in her notice at Savoir, she wanted Emily to become part of a new team. However, her boss from Chicago, Madeline, wanted to keep her, promising her the promotion she wanted before coming to Paris.

There was also the love story.

Emily realized she was in love with Gabriel, although she also found love with Alfie.

The problem is that Alfie was headed back to the UK and he still wants to see her. Emily told Gabriel she still loved him, but he had already moved on and gone back to Camille.

The season ends with Emily saying she is happy and then running away to a bridge, where she finally tells Sylvie the answer to which job she will take.

We don’t hear this since the screen goes to black, leaving fans with a strong desire for a third season to watch what happens next for Emily in Paris.

Netflix has yet to announce when Emily in Paris Season 3 will premiere.