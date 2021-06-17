Archer Season 12 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Archer Season 12 characters. Pic credit: FXX

For three years, the FXX show Archer went way off the rails, taking the superspy into the past for a detective story, into the jungle for an adventure, and into deep space.

This all happened in Sterling Archer’s mind as he was in a coma.

Archer Season 11 brought him out of his coma and back into the world of spies, only to find the entire world had changed.

Here is everything we know so far about Archer Season 12.

Is there going to be a Season 12 of Archer?

Variety reported that FX renewed Archer for a 12th season on October 21, 2020.

“’Archer’ is back in a big way this season, with viewership up as the Emmy Award-winning spy series returns to its roots and begins to plot a 12th season next year,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment.

“Our thanks to Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions for keeping ‘Archer’ as fun as ever and true to form.

“Together with its unbelievable voice cast, Archer is set to give fans another great season.”

The renewal came before the penultimate episode of Archer Season 11 aired.

According to FX, the 11th season of Archer averaged 2.4 million viewers per episode across all linear and non-linear platforms for the first five episodes. That was a 32% increase over the previous season.

Release date latest: When does Archer Season 12 come out?

FX announced the premiere dates for new seasons for several TV series on Twitter, and one of them is the Archer Season 12 premiere date.

Archer officially premieres on August 25, 2021. This is around 10 months since the Season 11 finale.

back in the…wait for it… danger zone. @archerfxx 12 premieres august 25 on FXX & next day on #FXonHulu pic.twitter.com/KZPgiW5CMw — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) June 3, 2021

FX also announced premiere dates for What We Do In The Shadows (September 2), Y: The Last Man (September 13), Reservation Dogs (August 9), Impeachment: American Crime Story (September 7), American Horror Stories (July 15), and American Horror Story: Double Feature (August 25).

Archer Season 12 cast updates

H. Jon Benjamin will return as Sterling Archer for Season 12.

Joining him will be all the main cast members, including Aisha Tyler as Lana, Judy Greer as Cheryl, Amber Nash as Pam, Lucky Yates as Dr. Krieger, and Chris Parnell as Cyril.

There is sad news.

This will be the last season that fans will get to hear Jessica Walter voice Malorie Archer, Sterling’s mother. Walter died on March 24 at the age of 80. However, she voiced the character for the upcoming season, working to the very end.

“She loved that show so much and was grateful for it every day,” a friend of Walter’s told Deadline.

“The Archer family is heartbroken to lose Jessica Walter, our beloved colleague and friend,” Adam Reed, creator and executive producer of Archer said.

“Jessica was a consummate professional, an actor’s actor, and the exact opposite of Malory Archer — warm, caring, and kind, with an absolutely cracking sense of humor — and it was both a privilege and a true honor to work with her over these many years. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.”

There is a chance that Stephen Toblowsky will return as Lana’s over sharing billionaire husband, Robert. Also, don’t be surprised if Dave Willis returns as Barry, the cyborg.

There should also be new guest stars, as names like Christian Slater, Kenny Loggins, and Burt Reynolds all made appearances on the show.

Archer Season 12 spoilers

Archer Season 11 saw Sterling Archer come out of his three-year coma and attempt to return to the spy game.

As a reminder, Archer started out as a spy series with Sterling Archer as a suave, arrogant, and often clueless master spy. However, the series moved away from that for a short time before Sterling ended up in a coma at the end of Season 7.

In Season 8, 9, and 10, the show took on different genres, from a film noir detective story to a jungle adventure to an adventure in space, but it all took place in Archer’s mind as he was in the coma.

When Archer came out of his coma, he rejoined the team only to see the world had changed, and he barely recognized the world of respect and moral behavior within the agency.

Lana is married to someone, his own daughter doesn’t care about him, and Cyril looks like he could beat up Archer and anyone else who gets in his way.

With that in mind, going back to the basics in Season 11 seemed to rejuvenate the show, despite the previous seasons all remaining highly entertaining while thinking outside the box.

Archer Season 12 will almost surely keep things normal, or at least as normal as Archer was for its first several seasons.

Archer Season 12 premieres on FXX on August 25, 2021.