Archer Season 11 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

For 10 seasons, Archer has pushed boundaries for what an animated adult comedy series could do.

Sterling Archer is a secret agent who is an alcoholic, a sexist, and a very arrogant man who seems to always slip by villains, who are almost always more intelligent and well-armed.

However, in Season 8, things changed when Archer ended up in a coma. The last three seasons have all taken place in Archer’s mind, and now it seems that he will come out of the coma and find that the world has moved on without him.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is a look at what we know about Archer Season 11.

This article provides everything that is known about Archer Season 11 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 11 of Archer?

FXX renewed Archer on July 19, 2019, for Season 11.

“We are incredibly excited for our 11th season and look forward to Archer waking up from his coma and returning to a spy world that has continued without him for the past three years,” Executive Producer Casey Willis said at the time.

That isn’t the only change, as creator Adam Reed said he was leaving after Season 10, and he kept that promise.

While the show could have ended with Reed leaving, the producers said they had a big idea for this season.

“We thought it was so interesting that we wanted to do another season and explore that dynamic,” Willis said. “In his coma, we found out what’s important to Archer, and we want to see how he’s going to react when he’s back in the real world.”

For the first seven seasons, Archer aired on FX, but in Season 8, Archer moved over to FXX and has been there ever since.

Release date latest: When does Archer Season 11 come out?

Archer Season 11 has a release date of September 16, 2020.

It was initially supposed to hit FXX on May 6, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the start date.

Plus, there is a trailer already. Check it out below.

Archer Season 11 cast updates

H. Jon Benjamin returns as Archer. The rest of the cast should also be back, including Aisha Tyler as Lana, Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash Pam Poovey, Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Adam Reed as Ray, Lucky Yates as Krieger, and Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother, Mallory.

At San Diego Comic-Con@Home, Archer also revealed some big-name guest stars for Season 11.

Archer Season 11 will welcome Shaun of the Dead actor Simon Pegg and Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis to the cast.

“I got offered the role of [Curtis’s] daughter [in Halloween], and when we first showed up to do rehearsals and stuff in Charleston, where we shot the movie, I introduced myself to her, and she just went right in for Archer,” Judy Greer said.

Curtis was already a huge fan, so it was easy to get her to say yes when it comes to appearing on the series.

“She and her son really bond over Archer, they watch it all the time. It’s his favorite show and one of her favorite shows,” Greer continued. “So I said ‘Jamie, you know 100% I could get you on the show.'”

“I’m always surprised when really reputable people like our show,” Nash said in the panel.

Archer Season 11 spoilers

The last three seasons of Archer have been very different from what came before.

While the main characters kept most of the quirks that made fans fall in love with the show, it took Sterling Archer to very different places and time periods, rather than his comfort zone as the “World’s Greatest Secret Agent” in modern-times.

At the end of Season 7, Archer was shot and ended up in a coma. That meant the last three seasons took place in his mind, while he was in the coma.

In Season 8, he was a Noir detective in Dreamland. In Season 9, he was an adventurer on a remote island in Danger Island. In Season 10, Archer went into space in Archer: 1999, adding a fantasy slant to the series.

Season 11 will offer a huge difference. Creator Adam Reed is no longer running the show. While that is scary, the trailer makes it look like Archer finally wakes up from his coma and mentions he lived many lives while in the coma, in many different genres.

With that in mind, it sounds like the tongue-in-cheek humor will still be there, and fans just have to hope that it is as original as before and isn’t just retreading the past in an inferior way.

For Season 11, Archer returns to work to find that everything is changed. Malory says there is no more drinking at work. Cheryl and Pam are now more mature acting. Cyril has been working out.

Even Lana rebukes Archer’s profane humor, saying they are more professional now.

Can Archer make everyone broken once again? That is the hope.

Archer Season 11 will premiere on September 16 on FXX and on FX via Hulu the next day.