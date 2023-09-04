And Just Like That renewed — Everything we know about Season 3

And Just Like That Season 2 concluded its run on Max (The One to Watch for HBO) recently, which left many questions about a possible third outing for the series.

Those who are not caught up should avoid spoilers from this point.

The second season of the Sex and the City revival finished with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) parting ways again.

Aidan’s son has been dealing with personal issues, and he begs Carrie to wait until he is an adult to rekindle their relationship — a five-year wait, which is a massive ask for anyone.

But what is the status of And Just Like That renewal? Will a third season take place? Will Aidan return?

Here is everything we know about the series: renewal, casting, and more.

And Just Like That Season 3: Is the Sex and the City revival renewed?

Variety said the Sex and the City revival was renewed before its Season 2 finale.

In a statement to the outlet, the executive producer and showrunner Michael Patrick King says, “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at the streaming service, added to the celebratory decision, stating the series is one of Max’s most successful returning shows. “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, And Just Like That… ranks as the #1 Max Original overall,” She adds, “[And Just Like That] is the most-watched returning Max Original to date.”

But what cast members will return? Who might leave?

And Just Like That Season 3 Cast

During the finale, Kim Cattrall, as the iconic standout Samantha, made a cameo in the Season 2 finale. One might believe this was a signal that the 67-year-old actress might return in Season 3, but this is not true.

Speaking to Today, the Sex and the City actress says, “This is as far as I’m going to go.”

But Cattrall says she will always have love for the character. “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years.” The longtime iconic actress adds, “I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

Not to mention, there has been tension between Cattrall and the show’s creator in the past.

Beyond this, there’s a good chance all the central characters, such as Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis, will return. While not confirmed, other additions should be expected, including Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Sara Ramírez as Che Diaz, and Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace.

What is unknown is the fate of John Corbett as Aidan Shaw. How things unfolded at the end of Season 2 leaves room for doubt that the actor will return.

But the potential of returning actors might depend on the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

As mentioned, the potential for a new season release depends on the strike. Right now, no actors or writers are working in Hollywood.

Pre-production and writing usually take about a half year to finish in a typical year.

Filming for Season 2 lasted from October 2022 to April 2023. Season 2 then premiered in June 2023.

If the strikes can be resolved before 2023 ends, we can easily see And Just Like That Season 3 hit during Thanksgiving/Christmas 2024, the latest Spring 2025.

For now, And Just Like That Season 1 and 2 can be streamed on Max.