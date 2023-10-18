Amy Robach wants to make ‘peace’ with TJ Holmes’ ex-wife following affair

Amy Robach is rumored to be interested in making “peace” with TJ Holmes’ ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, months after news broke of Robach’s affair.

Robach and her ABC colleague, Holmes, had been involved in an extramarital affair, which came to light in late 2022.

The two were cohosts of GMA3 at the time, an afternoon informational program on ABC.

Once headlines arrived about their affair, they were suspended by the network and ultimately terminated.

As Holmes continues dating Robach, he recently finalized the divorce filed between him and Feinberg.

However, a source revealed that Amy Robach realizes it might be in her best interest to have an amicable relationship with her boyfriend’s ex.

Robach wants to make ‘peace’ with Holmes’ ex-wife

According to a US Weekly inside source, Robach and Fiebig haven’t spoken since news of Robach and Holmes’ affair first arrived.

However, Holmes shares several children with his two ex-wives. He shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with his first wife, Amy Ferson. Holmes also shares a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, with his ex-wife, and Robach will likely be part of their lives.

“Amy wants to find a solution so she and Marilee can be at peace with each other. She knows she will have to co-parent with T.J. and Marilee, so she wants to be able to co-parent in a healthy way and to co-parent in their new normal. Amy doesn’t want it to be perceived as her against Marilee,” the insider said, per US Weekly.

Holmes and Robach’s affair began in early-to-mid 2022, but the first reports of the ABC GMA3 colleagues dating arrived in November 2022.

The couple has continued dating since news of their affair dominated headlines and led to their termination by ABC. Based on speculation and photos, they appear to be going strong.

Robach is ‘happy’ about Holmes’ divorce

Last week, it was revealed that Holmes and Fiebig finalized their divorce. Their settlement and proposed judgment were filed but were pending as of October 13.

With Holmes and Fiebig’s divorce finalized, Robach feels they can move on following the “traumatic experience” regarding their extramarital affair.

“Amy is happy they are both finally divorced,” the insider shared, adding, “It was such a traumatic experience for them as well, so they’re happy it’s over and to finally be together in a better place and that it’s no longer considered an affair.”

Robach had been married to Andrew Shue, 56, since 2010. However, she was declared legally single in April.

She is a stepmom to Shue’s children, Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt, and shares daughters Ava and Annalise with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Regarding marrying again, Holmes and Robach aren’t “rushing” into that as they “just got out of messy divorces,” US Weekly’s insider said, adding that they’re focused on “moving in together” first.