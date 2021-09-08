American Horror Story spoilers: Episode 4 is a blood buffet of backstory

Evan Peters stars as Austin Somers in American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

Last week’s episode of American Horror Story: Double Feature saw Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) trying out her first bowl of blood soup and her dad getting hated on by just about everyone in Provincetown.

In addition to that, The Chemist (Angelica Ross) was introduced as the character who makes the little black pills that get everyone thirsting for blood.

However, how did all this start?

Many viewers have been wondering how The Chemist came up with the concept of the pills and how the characters, Belle Noir (Frances Conroy) and Austin Somers (Evan Peters), ended up in Provincetown and on the pills dubbed Muse.

Well, have no fear because Episode 4 of American Horror Story looks set to delve into the backstory of the characters who take Muse.

Episode 4 synopsis

According to IMDb, the synopsis for Episode 4 (titled “Blood Buffet”) is below.

“The dark history of Provincetown and its residents are brought to light.”

While short and sweet, fans of AHS immediately know that they are in for a treat when it comes to getting answers to some of their burning questions.

However, it is the trailer that really delves into the story and gives viewers a sense of what to expect.

Frances Conroy as Belle Noir and Evan Peters as Austin Somers, as seen in Episode 1 of American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

New AHS: Double Feature trailer released

While the clip for Episode 4 is only short, it certainly packs quite a punch.

It opens with The Chemist warning Belle Noir — back before she was the famous author and rocking the perfectly coiffed 60s vibe — about the consequences of taking Muse. Namely, she warns about the cravings.

However, viewers know already that Belle took the pill and became the romance author with a penchant for blood. But, at least her story will be revealed.

The clip also shows Austin in drag, once again, before he started taking Muse. Belle then introduces him to the drug, although it isn’t clear if it was because she saw talent in him or if she was just lonely and looking for someone with the same hankerings as her to keep her company.

In addition to this, it looks like the backstory for the less fortunate creatures who take Muse is exposed. The strange, bald guys that hang around in town and chase people down are those that took Muse but were not talented.

Episode 4 of American Horror Story looks set to show the transformation for one of these people.

Finally, Mickey (Macaulay Culkin) and TB Karen (Sarah Paulson) also feature in this teaser. They are both present at the club where Austin is in drag, and it looks like it is well before the pair really got stuck into drugs.

Think Story gives a theory that perhaps both of them were originally employed by The Chemist to hunt down people that could try the drug she had been manufacturing. However, until the episode airs, viewers can’t know this for certain.

