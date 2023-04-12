American Horror Story season 12 release date, cast, plot and everything else we know

American Horror Story Season 12 is on the way following the most recent season, released last year.

The upcoming installment to the long-running anthology television series was confirmed in 2020 when FX renewed the Ryan Murphy series for three more seasons.

The popular series has been FX’s highest-rated series for nearly a decade.

Season 12 is coming together with new cast members being announced, along with the release date.

The series is yet to get an official premiere date, but it is expected to be released in the summer of 2023.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Kim Kardashian joined the cast in what would likely be her biggest acting role yet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made her acting debut in the Disaster Movie and most recently lent her voice as Dolores in PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Who else is in the cast of American Horror Story Season 12?

Matt Czuchry has been announced as a cast member for Season 12 of American Horror Story.

The Gilmore Girls actor joined the franchise following the cancellation of The Resident in April.

Murphy confirmed Hollywood star Emma Roberts is joining Kardashian in the upcoming series.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Co-creator Murphy said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Roberts is an AHS veteran and has appeared in six seasons. It is unclear whether frequent actors in the series, such as Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, will return for the twelfth season.

What is American Horror Story Season 12 about?

The upcoming season will be titled American Horror Story: Delicate. Previous seasons were original stories with a beginning, middle, and end.

However, Season 12 is set to be based in part on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

The novel is set to be released sometime in August and is about a woman who becomes convinced that someone evil is going to great lengths to ensure she never gets pregnant,” per THR.

Season 13 of American Horror Story has already been greenlit and would be the last series in the current deal with FX.

American Horror Story is currently on hiatus.