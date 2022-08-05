Bella Thorne shares previously unseen looks from American Horror Stories

Bella Thorne shows behind-the-scenes look at American Horror Stories where she played Marci. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Former Disney Channel actress Bella Thorne shared never-before-seen photos from the set of American Horror Stories, and she expressed gratitude to the showrunners for the opportunity.

Last week, the actress went to Lollapalooza, where the music enthusiast posted from Chicago for the four-day music festival. Now, it is back to work for the cannabis-lover, and she shared photos of her time on the set of American Horror Stories Season 2.

While her former Shake It Up co-star Zendaya is enjoying wild success, Bella is not doing too bad herself. A quick look at Bella’s IMDB page shows the actress is booked and busy with numerous projects in the pre-production stages.

Bella shared BTS shots from the Hulu show. She got silly with her co-star, Anthony De La Torre, as the two stuck out their tongues and smiled.

She displayed gruesome makeup, including fake blood and injuries on her neck.

She also shared the vantage point from the viewfinder, which revealed the actress doing her job on set.

Bella Thorne shows BTS shots from American Horror Stories Season 2

She wrote in the caption, “American Horror Story has been my fave show since season one!! Murder House is one of my all time faves on TV. I have been a huge fan of Ryan and Brad, I watch like everything they do. When I got the call from my agents I knew a dream of mine had come true. Couldn’t be more greatful for the team and the long time friends I made! ⚠️ If you haven’t seen it yet, SPOILER ALERT!!! If you have watched it, what did you think 👀.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bella played Marci on Season 2, Episode 4 of American Horror Stories.

A synopsis for the episode read, “A club girl’s life is turned upside down when the nightlife begins following her home.”

While Season 2 airs on Hulu, fans anxiously await American Horror Story Season 11.

American Horror Story Season 11 debuts this fall

There has been very little information about American Horror Story Season 11 by the showrunners or the network. The hit show, which debuted with Murder House Season 1, took fans to California, an asylum, an apocalypse, and a coven in New Orleans, to name a few.

What is next for the Fox show?

This week, Variety reported the debut of Season 11 this fall.

But other than a fall debut on FX, not much is known about the theme or plot. Even the cast is widely unknown, but that will likely change with time.