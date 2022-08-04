Zendaya jumps on the Barbiecore trend in this pink minidress

Zendaya channels Barbie in an all-pink photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Zendaya was pretty in pink as the Emmy-award-winning actress rocked head-to-toe Barbiecore.

The Euphoria star posed in front of a pink background and carried a matching purse.

The Barbiecore trend first debuted during the Valentino Fall 2022 show, where creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli designed an entire collection around the Mattel doll.

The fashion show made headlines as a future trend as it took place while the highly-anticipated Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was filmed. Although the live-action Barbie film is not expected until 2023, celebrities wasted no time hopping in on the feminine trend.

She was the latest of many to sport the trend, with other notable names including Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk, and Megan Fox.

Zendaya stunned in two bright pink ensembles, including her signature elevated pantsuit with a sheer-pink shirt, high-waisted pink slacks, and a metal studded pink handbag.

Zendaya stuns in Valentino PP Pink

Zendaya also rocked a short-sleeve, thigh-skimming minidress with opera gloves and chunky ankle boots.

Her beautiful curls were vibrant and bouncy in a middle part.

Zendaya tagged Valentino in the photos, which she often rocks on red carpets and in photo shoots. She also tagged her longtime stylist Law Roach in the post.

Zendaya wrote in the caption, “PP Pink💕 @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli,” and included pink heart emojis for good measure.

The former Disney star shared the gorgeous shots with her 150 million followers and received likes and comments for her efforts.

Although the post was new, the look originated from the Valentino Pink PP Collection, which debuted in March in Paris.

Zendaya talks fashion and future business

Zendaya opened up to Harper’s Bazaar in February and discussed her business aspirations and fashion choices.

Zendaya explained, “I’ve always loved fashion and I’ve found that it’s an incredibly fun way to express myself. I definitely have a strong point of view on what I’m wearing and love to collaborate with my stylist Law [Roach].”

Zendaya said she uses creativity as an outlet revealing, “As long as I’m staying creative, I’m happy.”

She offered the following advice: “Be true to yourself. Knowing who you are and what you stand for is important, but don’t be afraid to evolve. Always try to focus on creating and doing things that genuinely make you happy, things that feel good in your gut and your heart, and you really can’t go wrong.”

Finally, Zendaya revealed that one day she would like to start her own business.