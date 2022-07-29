Bella Thorne goes braless in Chicago heat

Bella Thorne goes braless for festival fun. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Bella Thorne celebrated the summer with an outing and it was ‘no bra, no problem’ for the Shake It Up actress.

The actress glistened with sweat as she took a video of herself in the sweltering heat from a back seat.

Bella wore a pink cut-out top, which barely covered her chest and displayed her abs.

Bella shared the video on her Instagram Story, which gives fans 24 hours to watch the scantily clad content before it automatically deletes.

The music-lover arrived in Chicago for the four-day Lollapalooza music festival.

Bella will get the chance to see headliners like Metallica, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Bella Thorne goes to Lollapalooza and shows skin

The designer-lover sported red tresses and Chanel pearl drop earrings.

She also wore a strand of pearls around her wrist, between her diamond watch and festival bracelet.

Bella previously said that her ex-fiance, Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo, motivated her to wake up early and exercise, which could explain her six-pack abs. But in her Time Is Up co-star’s absence, it looks like Bella has been maintaining her fitness regime.

Bella Thorne’s fitness routine

Bella Thorne is a mental health advocate who shared that cannabis has changed her life for the better. She also revealed that her brother was training for MMA and served as a fitness trainer.

Bella talked to Allure in 2015 and said, “I wouldn’t say I’m in my best shape at the moment. My brother is my trainer. He’s getting into the UFC, and he does Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, and Mixed Martial Arts. He’s got me doing circuit training and weight lifting.”

Bella echoed the sentiments of fitness gurus and informed readers that weight-training burns more calories than cardio, while she revealed that she doesn’t do cardio.

She explained, “I never do cardio. A lot of people think that cardio burns off weight better than weight lifting does…but weight lifting works your muscles, getting them toned while losing fat.”

Bella previously shared a video in the gym while she worked on her fitness and commended her then-boyfriend for motivating her.

The caption read, “Bens been forcing me to get up early go to the gym and be healthier. Get yourself a partner that makes YOU better.”

However, single Bella looks better than ever, showing she doesn’t need a man to stay in shape. Festivals can also be great exercise, with lots of walking, dancing, and sweating away the calories.