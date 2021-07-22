American Horror Stories: Episode 3 scares viewers with an urban legend about a cursed movie

Screen capture from Episode 3 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

FX dropped the first two episodes of American Horror Stories last week and viewers got their very first look at the new anthology series.

Episodes 1 and 2 headed into familiar territory by visiting the Murder House that was featured in Season 1 of the original series, American Horror Story. The first episode delved into a new family taking up residence in the house, while the second part dealt with the new ghosts that were created in Episode 1 as well as Scarlett’s (Sierra McCormick) ongoing story arc.

Previously, it had been revealed that American Horror Stories would cover myths and legends and the trailer for the first two installments gave rise to the suggestion that these stories may all link to previous seasons of AHS.

However, that appears not to be the case with details of Episode 3 now dropping.

Episode 3 is titled ‘Drive In’

According to IMDb, Episode 3 of American Horror Stories is titled “Drive In.” Already, this hints at what viewers can expect to see in the upcoming installment.

The synopsis for the episode is brief but also gives fans further insight.

“A screening of a forbidden film has disastrous consequences.”

The episode is directed by Eduardo Sánchez and written by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Manny Otto. Murphy also shared a teaser for this episode to his official Instagram account that detailed the actors starring in the episode as well as the characters that they will be portraying.

Included in the line-up is Catherine Adell as Lanie, Madison Bailey (Kelley), Rhenzy Feliz (Chad), Amy Grabow (Tipper Gore), Naomi Grossman (Rabid Ruth), John Carroll Lynch (Larry Bitterman), Ben J. Pierce (Dee), and Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn.

Episode 3 trailer drops for American Horror Stories

The official Twitter page for American Horror Story also shared a trailer for “Drive In.” The short clip dug deeper into what was revealed in the synopsis and gave viewers a better look at the new characters featuring in this episode.

The forbidden movie is called Rabbit Rabbit. The urban legend is talked about by the teens involved and they reveal that all who tune into the movie wind up being involved in absolute carnage.

Two teens are in their car and a protester regarding the screening of the movie is standing on the side of the road with a placard in her hands.

“This movie’s cursed,” an eye-patched Rabid Ruth exclaims.

“It’s not an urban legend, it’s real. If you don’t listen, you’re going to die!”

Exclusive horror screening incoming. Episode 3 of #AHStories will be available on #FXonHulu Thursday. pic.twitter.com/C7NgoMlcYn — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 22, 2021

The girl in the car notes that it’s a nice touch adding what she believes to be a fake protester to add further mystique ahead of the screening.

American Horror Stories airs every Thursday night on FX on Hulu.