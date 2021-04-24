American Gods Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Shadow Moon and Mr. Wednesday from American Gods. Pic credit: Starz

American Gods is one of Neil Gaiman’s most beloved novels and received three seasons to tell the story on Starz.

The third season took the action to a small-town setting for Shadow Moon and ended with a massive cliffhanger.

With the final episode seeming to end Shadow Moon’s story, fans of the novel know that is not the true ending.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Now, fans want to see American Gods reach its conclusion, but Starz is not playing — at least for now.

Here is everything we know so far about American Gods Season 4.

This article provides everything that is known about American Gods Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of American Gods?

Starz canceled American Gods despite the final episode of Season 3 ending in tragedy and there being much more story to tell.

Will Starz really leave the show unfinished and leave fans disappointed in following it this far?

Starz watched the series receive double-digit ratings declines from season to season, so there is no reason for the network to pay to air the show anymore, even if it does mean leaving fans hanging.

“Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country,” a network spokesperson told Deadline when it announced the show’s cancelation.

However, there might be some good news.

Deadline reported that while American Gods Season 4 might not arrive as a full season, as the first three did, there might still be a way to finish the story.

There are discussions going on about bringing back the story to finish it up as an event miniseries or possibly a television movie.

This might still be too much to ask based on the ratings declines.

Release date latest: When does American Gods Season 4 come out?

There is no word on whether or not Starz, or another network, will allow the American Gods story to finish.

If the show receives a miniseries, new season, or TV movie to wrap up the story, we will update this article with all the information when it happens.

American Gods Season 4 cast updates

There were some major deaths at the end of American Gods Season 3, and these were deaths that destroy the idea of the show having a satisfying end if it does end without another season.

If it returns and plays out as the books did, Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane will be back as Shadow Moon and Mr. Wednesday/Odin.

Ricky Whittle said in a Twitter post that he wants to complete Neil Gaiman’s story and will return if allowed to do so.

“This has been an amazing journey thus far and I am so grateful to my fellow cast and crew who have worked so hard on this award winning show. We have the best fans around the world and thank each of you for your passion and support, so know that Neil Gaiman, Fremantle myself and the cast are still committed to completing Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed story.”

American Gods Season 4 spoilers

American Gods ended with the death of both its main protagonists. If the show ends now, that means the bad guys mostly won, which defeats the entire purpose of Neil Gaiman’s groundbreaking novel.

American Gods Season 2 ended with Whittle’s Shadow Moon seemingly killed after a vigil at the mythical Tree of Life. This was for the seemingly deceased All-Father, Mr. Wednesday/Odin, played by McShane.

This was a huge moment in the books and set up the return of Odin, the eventual return of Shadow Moon, and the final battle with the New Gods. It also showed the one person responsible for the entire war.

If American Gods Season 4 never happens and there isn’t a movie to tell the story of the final battle, there is no one to blame but Starz and the producers of American Gods.

Bryan Fuller created the show and ran the first season, but he was fired because he wanted to put more money into the production to keep it as great looking as it could be. Neil Gaiman also reportedly clashed with Fuller on the show’s story.

The man who replaced Fuller was fired in the middle of Season 2 and replaced with a team of showrunners following Gaiman’s lead, and that season was the worst of the three. That is where American Gods lost most of its fans.

In Season 3, there was one man in charge again, with Charles Eglee, but as the fourth showrunner, things never seemed consistent in the show’s style and story.

The show also had a lot of turmoil with actors leaving as well.

Gillian Anderson quit when Fuller was fired from the show. The show fired Orlando Jones who played the very popular Mr. Nancy and the actor said it was because he “sent the wrong message” to Black America. Finally, Marilyn Manson was fired after allegations of domestic abuse in his life.

Starz has yet to announce when American Gods Season 4 will premiere.