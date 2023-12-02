Alyssa Farah Griffin dishes on Kyle Richards’ RHOBH drama: ‘If for any reason we ever ended, I think I’d go for a woman’

Alyssa Farah Griffin has been on people’s minds a lot lately. Is she expecting, or is she not expecting a baby? Everyone wants to know.

People look at what she is wearing, what she is standing behind, and if she is drinking alcohol or not.

Whoopi Goldberg even asked her live on the air, and fans have been posting on social media asking her the same question.

Alyssa has not said anywhere that she is expecting or even trying to get pregnant. She just celebrated her second anniversary with her husband, Justin Griffin.

She recently went on Brian Teta’s podcast, The View: Behind the Table, and spoke about several other subjects. One was her love of dogs and The View’s Pooch Pageant that is coming up.

Another of her favorite subjects is Bravo and their reality show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Alyssa tells Brian what would happen if she broke up with her husband

Brian asked Alyssa about her favorite subject, RHOBH. Alysss is as fascinated as everyone else about Kyle Richards and the breakup of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

This season, viewers see Kyle with a new person, Morgan Wade, a female country singer. There are rumors that they are romantically involved.

Kyle and Mauricio seemed to have such a strong marriage. Alyssa was speaking to Brian about this and how she was watching this all unfold on television. She was fascinated and tried explaining it to her husband, who does not watch Bravo and reality television.

She told him about Kyle and this possible new romance with a woman and told Justin, “If for any reason we ever ended, I think I’d go for a woman.”

She explained to Brian that maybe there was something to that sentiment. She explained that if you had a healthy relationship with a man, “if it fell apart, maybe try something totally new.”

Alyssa told Brian that she listened to feedback from her fans and realized that maybe watching shows like this is immature. Alyssa calls it a “guilty pleasure” and acknowledges it as escapism.

Alyssa brings a visitor to The View to meet someone special

Alyssa brought her dog Herbie to see Santa and compete in The View’s Pooch Pageant.

Brian has been asking the ladies how they feel about their dog’s chances of winning the dog show.

Alyssa told him she realizes her dog is an underdog because he is the least famous, but she is coming for Bernie Behar (Joy Behar’s dog).

Alyssa teased that her dog, Herbie, had a unique trick he would perform for the crew.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.