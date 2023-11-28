RHOBH spoilers: Morgan Wade debuts and Denise Richards and Camille Grammer return

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spoilers reveal big returns and new friends are taking Season 13 to a new level.

Kyle Richards and her split from Mauricio Umansky has been playing out on the show as rumors about her and Morgan Wade keep running wild.

RHOBH fans are about to get more insight into Kyle’s friendship with the country singer when Morgan surfaces on the show.

Along with hanging with her new friend, Kyle also gets reacquainted with two former Real Housewives that not everyone is happy to see back.

Bravo has teased both situations coming up on the show, and neither disappoints.

In fact, one situation kicks off so much drama that Andy Cohen has referred to it as iconic.

Morgan Wade makes her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debut

The latest preview for the hit Bravo show features Morgan meeting Kyle and her tattoo artist. Kyle wants some more ink, so Morgan is there to give her input.

After chatting briefly about tattoos, Morgan brings up social media’s interest in their friendship. Morgan reveals she got into a fight with someone who claimed Kyle was trying to look like the singer.

Then Morgan switches the topic to the rumor mill buzzing that they are more than friends. It’s revealed they met because Kyle loved Morgan’s music, and social media stalked her.

Kyle makes it crystal clear that she and Morgan are just friends, nothing more. She even explains in her confessional that Morgan is always herself and that’s why she likes the country music star.

“No excuses, no apologies, and there was something very freeing about that to me. I’m someone who’s always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I honestly was just really taken by that,” Kyle explains.

Not only is Kyle explaining her friendship with Morgan, but she will also have to answer for having Camille Grammer and Denise Richards at a dinner party.

RHOBH alums Denise Richards and Camille Grammer return

It’s no secret that several alums are appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13. Denise and Camille kick things off by attending a dinner party.

Despite Camille’s assurance that things will be fine, they are a bundle of nerves. Denise even recommends in the preview they ditch the party and head to In-N-Out Burger instead.

Camille and Denise make their entrance, with Garcelle Beauvais letting out a big “Oh” when they arrive. The comment catches Denise off guard.

Since the preview ends there, RHOBH fans will have to tune in to find out how it all plays out. Let’s be honest, though; this dinner party is going to be so messy, and we are here for it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.