Alison Sweeney teases Hannah Swensen film as Days of our Lives return nears

Hannah Swensen fans can rejoice because a new film will be here before we know it.

Alison Sweeney has revealed she’s back as Hannah in a new mystery hitting Hallmark Mystery airwaves in February.

That happens to be the same month Alison returns to Days of our Lives as Sami after a two-year absence.

We will talk more about Alison bringing Hurricane Sami back to Salem in a minute, but for now, let’s hear about her new Hannah Swensen movie.

Alison will reprise her role as Hannah Swensen in the new Hallmark Mystery movie Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I am so excited to jump into 2025 with an announcement! There’s an all new #HannahSwensenMystery Reality Bites, coming soon! @iamvictorwebster & I had some fun with this one. And of course, the fabulous @barbaraniven always shines. Some classic Delores moments in this one. Norman returns, ready to help solve the mystery! 🕵🏼‍♀️🔍,” Alison wrote in part of her Instagram post announcing the flick.

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery trailer

In the 11th film in the Hannah Swensen series, a reality TV show decides to film at the Cookie Jar. However, things go awry when a producer is found dead at Hannah’s bakery.

Never one to shy away from solving a murder, Hannah teams up with her ex, Norman (Gabriel Hogan), to find the killer.

Prosecuting attorney Chad (Victor Webster) is also thrown into the mix of the investigation.

Hannah is again torn between two men, and that’s not all. When Hannah’s life ends up in danger, Chad keeps her safe.

In the trailer, we also see Hannah’s mom, Delores (Barbara Niven), in all her glory meddling in her daughter’s life.

The wait for the new film won’t be much longer, either. Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres on Thursday, February 6, at 8/7c on Hallmark Mystery.

A movie and a return to Salem make February a big month for Alison.

When will Sami be back on Days?

Although the hit Peacock soap keeps Alison’s return date as Sami close to the vest, we know it will happen during February sweeps.

Sami comes home thanks to EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) being shot and a bombshell dropped on Johnny (Carson Boatman) about his father. She is also on hand to be there for her mother as John (Drake Hogestyn) remains MIA.

Days of our Lives is setting the stage to honor John while paying tribute to Drake, who died last September. Alison is back for an extended run and will be part of that mystery and those tribute episodes.

Alison Sweeney fans have much to look forward to this year, and the year has only just begun.

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres on Thursday, February 6, at 8/7c on Hallmark Mystery. Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.