Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Brady worries, Marlena’s surprise, Rafe plots, and wedding chaos

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease all roads lead to February sweeps.

There is one more week until the pivotal sweeps month, and Days is setting the stage for what’s to come.

Days fans were introduced to the Lady in White this week as Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) ran away to Aremid.

There will be more to that story next week as fear for Rachel mounts.

Days fans can also expect some surprises, shocking moments, and a few twists on the daytime drama.

Here’s everything going down on Days of our Lives next week.

Jada’s wedding bombshell

There’s nothing like a wedding in Salem to bring the drama, which happens in the case of Jada and Rafe’s (Galen Gering), well, Arnold’s, wedding.

They begin their wedding festivities with a bachelor and bachelorette parties, which go awry quickly. Things don’t fare much better for the couple on their big day.

Javi (Al Calderon) is forced to keep a secret about who he thinks is Rafe, and Jada leaves Stephanie (Abigail Klein) stunned with a confession.

Over at the DiMera mansion, Rafe taunts EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) as he plots his escape. Rafe manages to get out of DiMera tunnels and makes a beeline for Jada just as her wedding to fake Rafe begins.

Missing Rachel and Ava

The new duo of Rachel and the Lady in White lured Ava (Tamara Braun) there and knocked her out as the Friday cliffhanger. Rachel will prove she’s every bit her mother’s daughter again when she strikes a deal with the mystery woman.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) work together to find Rachel. However, their alliance is jeopardized after Brady can’t shake his bad feeling about a missing Ava.

Meanwhile, Kristen gives Johnny (Carson Boatman) a DiMera family history lesson that just might give her a clue as to where her daughter is hiding.

Surprising moments are popping up all over Salem

Elsewhere in Salem, things heat up between Belle (Martha Madison) and EJ as their heated fight leads them to hit the sheets. Making things more interesting is Marlena (Deidre Hall) walking in on them.

Speaking of Marlena, she isn’t just surprised by EJ and Belle; Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) actions leave her stumped, too, because of his new relationship with Javi.

Other Salem surprises include Chanel (Raven Bowens) waking up in Shawn’s (Brandon Beemer) bed without knowing how she ended up there and Tate (Leo Howard) being left speechless by Sophia’s (Madelyn Kientz) suggestion.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit Peacock soap?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.