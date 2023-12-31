Al Roker sends birthday wishes to ‘Savvie G’ while in a hot tub

There’s no question that the morning hosts on Today are close.

Al Roker further proved that with a sweet message he shared for his colleague Savannah Guthrie’s birthday.

The Today anchor celebrated her 52nd birthday earlier this week, and Al acknowledged her.

Taking to Instagram, Al chose a photo of himself and Savannah in what appeared to be a hot tub or jacuzzi. He wore an Olympic Team USA beanie with a pom pom at the top.

For her part, Savannah wore sunglasses and a big smile.

The weatherman wrote, “Happy Birthday to one of the sunniest, special folks around, my Savvie G, @savannahguthrie.”

Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie have been colleagues for over a decade

Al Roker has been part of the NBC program for nearly 30 years, and a little over a decade has been spent with Savannah Guthrie co-anchoring.

Savannah joined the show in 2011, stepping into co-anchor with Matt Lauer. Al had been there since 1996, and he knew the ropes.

Both were there when the Matt Lauer scandal broke, which likely bonded them a bit more as it was said to have blindsided those on the show.

Recently, Savannah and her husband attended a wedding where Matt Lauer and his girlfriend were also guests. It was the first time the former co-anchors were face-to-face since the scandal. Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, were also in attendance.

Al Roker received support for Savanah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb amid health scare

Al Roker suffered a major health scare in 2022, forcing him to be in the hospital over Thanksgiving, which led to him missing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

As he recovered at home with his wife, Deborah Roberts, taking care of him, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continued to check in with him and support his recovery.

So many Today colleagues showed up to do some caroling for Al and Deborah. The weatherman shared his gratitude with an Instagram post.

He wrote, “Words cannot express how much I love my @todayshow family for coming over to do a little caroling including a special rendition of ‘I’ll Be Home For #Christmas.'”

The Today crew is incredibly close, and showing up and celebrating each other is something they enjoy doing.

Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie are good friends, which shows in their actions and interactions both on the morning show and in the real world.

Today airs weekdays on NBC.