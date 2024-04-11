A new Chicago P.D. set photo of the cast shared by actress: ‘Almost done filming’ Season 11 finale

Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati shared a new set photo from what might be the filming of the Season 11 finale.

Marina plays Officer Kim Burgess and frequently shares social media images of herself and her co-stars.

This new photo features some interesting tidbits, including the return of a guest star from earlier this season.

Bojana Novakovic joined the Chicago P.D. cast as Detective Josephine Petrovic this season, with the character helping out Intelligence on the serial killer case.

They haven’t solved the murders yet, suggesting the final few episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 11 will return to that investigation.

There have also been Chicago P.D. rumors about Petrovic taking over for Detective Hailey Upton when that character leaves the show.

Actress Tracy Spiridakos has been filming her final scenes as Upton, and her final episode is the upcoming season finale.

Fun social media image from Marina Squerciati

“Almost done filming for Season 11,” Marina began her caption before adding, “I love these people, BUT SWEATPANTS HERE I COME.”

She also added hashtags about what is happening and who is in the image.

“#chicagopd #friendship #hiatus #vacationmode #benjaminlevyaguilar #tracyspiridakos #paddyflueger #laroycehawkins #bojananovakovic #amymorton FAM,” she wrote.

The picture features the smiling faces of everyone she tagged, with Jason Beghe (Hank Voight) mysteriously missing.

The group seems in good spirits, with Amy Morton (she plays Trudy Platt) appearing unsure of taking the photo.

With their summer vacations arriving soon, there is every reason to be excited. The cast and crew are also pleased that NBC recently ordered Chicago P.D. Season 12 for the 2024-2025 television season.

The One Chicago shows are on a long spring hiatus before returning in May with new content. It’s a long break, but at least more new content is coming.

Here’s a look at a creepy new Chicago P.D. episode that debuts after the hiatus. It features Detective Upton and the promo ramps up its creepiness.

Many recent set photos have featured Jesse Lee Soffer as he has been there to help film a future episode. Many fans also hope Jesse will play Detective Jay Halstead again before Upton hangs it up.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

As a reminder, Chicago P.D. returns from its spring hiatus on Wednesday, May 1. That kicks off a streak of four consecutive weeks with new episodes, including the final appearances from star Tracy Spiridakos.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.