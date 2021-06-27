9-1-1 Season 5 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The cast of 9-1-1. Pic credit: Fox

9-1-1 remained one of Fox’s highest rated original series and it will be back for Season 5 in the 2021-22 television season.

Heading into its Season 4 finale, 9-1-1 is averaging 6.5 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating — making it Fox’s most-watched and highest-rated scripted series. Only the reality series The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice had more viewers.

9-1-1 is a first-responders procedural drama series based in Los Angeles from the creative team of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear.

Heading into the finale, Oliver Stark, who plays Buck, hinted that the Season 4 finale would “set things up for the future of 9-1-1 in a whole new way.”

That happened mostly with Jennifer Love Hewitt’s 9-1-1 operator Maddie who quit and asked for help. This will likely change the dynamic of the next season of the hit Fox drama.

Here is everything we know so far about 9-1-1 Season 5.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of 9-1-1?

Fox renewed 9-1-1 and its spinoff 9-1-1 Lone Star for new seasons for the 2021-22 season in May 2021.

The new season will be the fifth for 9-1-1, while 9-1-1 Lone Star returns for its third season. The big news in the announcement came when Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox, hinted there could be a crossover event between the two shows next season.

Release date latest: When does 9-1-1 Season 5 come out?

Only one of the shows will premiere in the Fall 2021 season, and that is 9-1-1. Its sister show, 9-1-1 Lone Star will be a midseason entry and won’t show up until January.

“After football season, they’ll be back to back again, from 8-10 on Mondays,” Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment, said.

“Keep an eye out for a crossover in the back half of the season,” Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, said.

The first season of 9-1-1 was a midseason show itself with only 10 episodes. The next two seasons upped it to 18 episodes each and premiered on September 23. For Season 4, it was down to 14 with a premiere in January, but this was because of the COVID-19 restrictions and delays.

With this in mind, it sounds like 9-1-1 could arrive on Monday, September 27, at 8/7c. There is a chance it could show up a week earlier, and we will update this article when Fox gives the official premiere date for 9-1-1 Season 5.

9-1-1 Season 5 cast updates

9-1-1 Season 5 should see most of the main cast return.

Angela Bassett returns as LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Carter Grant Nash, the heart and soul of this team, as she proved when she swooped in to both save the day and her marriage in the Season 4 finale.

Likewise, Peter Krause returns as LAFD Station 118 Captain Robert “Bobby” Nash, Athena’s husband.

Jennifer Love Hewitt returns as Maddie Buckley, despite quitting her job as the 9-1-1 operator in Season 4. Her struggles will play a huge role in the upcoming fifth season.

Also returning for 9-1-1 Season 5 will be Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howard “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Hen Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Díaz and John Harlan Kim as Albert Han.

9-1-1 Season 5 spoilers

The 9-1-1 Season 4 finale was heart-stopping. Luckily for fans of the series, Eddie’s heart didn’t stop. The penultimate episode made things look bad for everyone, but Season 4 ended on a high note.

Eddie took a shot to the chest, but he survived and should return in the next season, but his role could change after the shooting. Luckily, Athena showed up to save the day and arrested the sniper, who was a former LAPD SWAT team officer.

As for the personal relationships on the Fox series, Athena and Bobby decided to try to save their marriage, while Buck has entered into a relationship of his own with Taylor after becoming Christopher’s guardian.

As for Taylor, showrunner Tim Minear said he has a lot of interest in the media’s relationship with first responders.

“I’ve always felt like there was an interesting element there that works in the universe of 9-1-1 with the media,” Minear said. “It’s something we haven’t really drilled down on, or found the very specific unique way to tell a story using that element.”

Albert also had a happy ending as he became a full-fledged firefighter in the Season 4 finale.

However, Maddie is struggling and quit her job as a 9-1-1 dispatcher. She told Chimney she is not okay and asked for his help, saying she was losing her mind.

“It’s a story that I don’t want to give short shrift to. It will end up creating a major complication for Season 5,” Minear said.

Fox has yet to announce when 9-1-1 Season 5 will premiere.