TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira opens up about Ozempic claims after losing 30 pounds

Popular TikToker Mikayla Nogueira has been looking slimmer than ever lately.

The Bostonian makeup mogul recently revealed that she has dropped 30 pounds in a journey to get healthier following her wedding to Cody Hawken.

But with just about any celebrity or social media star lately, Mikayla’s weight loss success has been the subject of gossip.

It seems that many of her critics think Mikayla started slimming down with the help of a controversial weight loss aid.

She has been accused of using the diabetes drug-turned-weight loss fad prescription Ozempic to lose those extra pounds.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The accusations have elicited a response from Mikayla, who has been open about much of her life, including her weight gain and loss.

Mikayla Nogueira claps back at Ozempic claims

Those people who have followed Mikayla Nogueira on TikTok already know about her weight struggles.

As her star rose on the social media platform, Mikayla’s weight went up, and viewers always had something to say about it.

Now that she’s noticeably shedding those pounds, critics still have something to say about it.

Mikayla has definitely heard the chatter, and now, she’s hitting back at her haters, who always have something negative to say no matter what she looks like.

In a TikTok video posted to her account on Tuesday to address the claims, starting the video by saying, “If you’re on Ozempic or any of those weight loss medications or drugs, that’s fine.”

Mikayla made it clear that she’s not judging anyone who uses Ozempic for weight loss because that would be their choice to make, however, she chose not to use it herself because of her history of eating disorders.

Most recently, she admitted to binge eating, which she credits to her weight gain over the past year, and told viewers, “I don’t believe that would be good for my recovery. Therefore, I will never do it.”

She shared that she is working hard on her recovery and that she needs “to develop a healthy relationship with food and exercise and body image … and that is extremely difficult.”

Mikayla is upset over claims that she used the weight loss aid

Mikayla addressed how the Ozempic claims make her feel after working hard for several months to change her eating habits and her self image.

“But to just put in all that work for months to recover from something that has literally nearly taken your life away multiple times, to just be hit with ‘Laugh my *ss off, she’s on Ozempic,’ it just like sucks,” she explained. “I just feel like it takes away from anyone who puts in the extreme mental strain to get healthy.”

Mikayla doubled down on her claims that she lost weight without the help of medications and that she did it “naturally.” Then told viewers, “I am proud of myself that I did it entirely healthy because it’s the first time in my life that I have, so that’s a huge deal for me.”