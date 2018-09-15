Why is Victor Newman not on The Young and The Restless, and when will he be back?

The Young and the Restless fans have been through an emotional wringer in the past few days, as they’ve watched or anticipated their favorite characters leaving the show. But the last straw for longtime loyal viewers came earlier this week with the news that 40-year veteran Doug Davidson is no longer with the soap.

The shocking news was as sudden as it was saddening. Now comes news that Eric Braeden is leaving, and for viewers who are not sure of the circumstances, we have all of the details.

Given the current climate of a revolving door atmosphere, it is understandable that viewers must be wondering if Eric Braeden has become another one of the Y&R stars involved in what seems like a mass exodus. First Mishael Morgan (Hilary) walked from the show, next up will be Eileen Davidson (Ashley).

The good news is that at this time we know of no plans for Eric Braeden to walk off into the Genoa City sunset. By all accounts, the show’s iconic figurehead is simply taking an extended break from the daytime drama.

The word is that Eric Braeden’s alter ego, Victor Newman will not appear much in the upcoming weeks. The legendary actor told TV Insider that he will be absent from the set in September.

During his hiatus, Braeden will be in his native Germany, for a very special and sentimental reason. According to TV Insider, Braeden stated that, “It is the 60th anniversary of winning the German Youth Championship. I was javelin, discus, and shot put champion. I’m seeing some of my fellow athletes for the first time in 60 years!”

What an accomplishment! Fans are regularly treated to scenes of the very fit Eric Braeden boxing on Y&R. It’s obvious that the talented actor and athlete still has the skill set that launched him to athletic success all those years ago.

There’s no doubt that Eric Braeden deserves the time off to enjoy his life and reminiscence with his loved ones in his homeland. But some fans are still worried about the current climate in which Braeden is leaving.

Anxious viewers are wondering if Victor could also become one of the long-time characters that we will never see again, or see only sporadically. In light of the Doug Davidson firing, Y&R executive producer and head writer Mal Young has come under fire for the unpopular decision to let favorite actors go.

In fact, outraged viewers have vented all over social media, with some circulating petitions to have Young fired.

Braeden spilled no deets about his upcoming storyline, but Victor is embroiled in a shocking turn of events in which Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) could turn out to be his long lost brother! Of course, Victor is horrified at the prospect of being kin to his number one enemy!

Be sure to tune in next week as Victor’s brother, Matt Miller (Richard Gleason) pops up to complicate matters. On Thursday, September 20, Matt will appear presumably with top-secret info on whether he and Victor actually have a third brother!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.