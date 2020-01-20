Who plays Spencer on General Hospital? Nicolas Bechtel reprises the role

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital has brought back Spencer and viewers are confused about who is playing the son of Nikolas (Tyler Christopher) and Courtney (Alicia Leigh Willis).

Nicolas Bechtel is back playing Spencer Cassadine. He confirmed the news last week regarding his return to General Hospital and he is already airing in the role.

Viewers may be confused because Nicolas Bechtel is all grown up now. The actor will be celebrating his 15th birthday in February. It seems like it has been a lifetime since General Hospital viewers have seen him in the role of Spencer, but it hasn’t been that long.

Currently, Nicolas’ voice has changed and his hair is a mop of curls. He is growing up and General Hospital fans can’t believe their eyes. Many wondered if this was even the same actor who has been playing him for years and even though he may not be easily recognizable, it is still Nicolas Bechtel.

His return comes on the heels of the revelation that Nikolas is alive. Everyone in Port Charles has been made aware of the miracle, but Spencer has been away at boarding school. He will be shocked when Ava (Maura West) visits him with his father in tow.

Don’t expect a happy reunion. Spencer is upset that his father was alive all of this time and didn’t bother to let him know. He attempted to go up against Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) to avenge his father and keep what was his. That is what led him to boarding school.

It is unclear how long Nicolas Bechtel will be sticking around General Hospital. Will he return to Port Charles with his father and Ava? Was this just a short stint to connect all the dots so the story can continue without holes?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.