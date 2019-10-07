What happened to Adam on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless was all about shocking Newman family drama today, but the biggest jaw-dropper may be what happened or what is about to happen to Adam (Mark Grossman). The bad boy who set off this stunning chain of events was nowhere to be found while his kin went at it like wolves.

Curiously, Adam was not on the scene to witness the shenanigans that went down, and he no doubt would have been the one who got the most enjoyment from the angsty anger that swirled in the air.

Of course, it all started and ended with Victor (Eric Braeden). His great death-defying act wreaked havoc on Newman Enterprises, but luckily, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is hard at work picking up the pieces.

But wait, there’s more! Victoria doesn’t respond well to the news that daddy dearest plans to return to the fold, and has a little snit fit. Never mind that he explains that technically she was never in charge as the COO.

Victor is the CEO of course, so Victoria should be fine and her job is not in jeopardy. What is in jeopardy is Victor’s beloved portrait!

After hearing the news of her non-demotion, a frenzied Victoria launches a knife at her dad’s face, and she has an excellent aim.

Could it be that Adam now has a cohort in his war against Victor? It could be, but first, he has to high-tail it back to Genoa City.

Adam is apparently in Vegas, doing what he did before his return from the dead, gambling as alter ego, Spider.

This we know because Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are on their way to Sin City to check him and his accomplice out.

Cane will try to make contact with Adam’s lady friend Riza, and Phyllis overhears him making reservations so she also heads to Vegas with a hot proposition for the bad boy.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.