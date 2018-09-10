Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins returns to Days of our Lives as Sheila in a shocking development

On Days of our Lives, last Friday’s cliffhanger was a stunning turn of events as Bonnie (Judi Evans) informed Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) that she delivered his secret baby! What role does Sheila (Tionne Watkins) play in this farce?

We’re about to find out because the talented Watkins returns to our screens this week, and you can bet she’s got a trick or three up her prison sleeve.

Poor Bonnie isn’t a criminal mastermind, so expect Sheila to be in on this charade. We don’t know for sure whether or not Bonnie is serious, but truth be told you can trust her about as far as you can throw an overripe watermelon!

Back in April, Watkins spilled the good news that she was back taping at the legendary NBC sudser.

If Watkins looks a bit familiar to you, there’s a good reason for that sense of Deja Vu! The Days of our Lives actress is a singer-songwriter and was with the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group TLC. In 1999, Watkins wrote a book of semi-autobiographical poetry titled, Thoughts.

Prior to appearing on Days of our Lives, Watkins appeared in the film, Belly, and she has appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend of RHOA star, Kandi Burruss.

Since 1996, Tionne Watkins has been outspoken about her lifelong struggle with sickle cell anemia, and she has been a spokesperson for the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America. In 2016, Watkins shared the news that she had adopted a 10-month-old son, Chance.

Watkins debuted on Days of our Lives near the end of 2016 as ruthless prisoner Sheila. She is a hardcore bad girl, and her return portends plenty of crazy drama and wild antics are about to unfold.

Last Friday Lucas had the shock of his life when Bonnie spilled the gobsmacking news that they are co-parents! But Bonnie won’t divulge a single detail until Lucas gets her out of prison. Expect Sheila to be up to her ears in Bonnie’s latest wacky scheme!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.