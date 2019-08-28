The Young and the Restless: Will Mariah and Theo be a new power couple?

Do The Young and the Restless fans want to see Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) in a front-burner battle of wits? They are an odd couple if ever there was one, but it looks like TPTB believe they have what it takes to be the next super couple of sorts.

Their pairing looks more desperate than genius. Both characters need some traction, but pairing them in a corporate setting as bloodthirsty, power-hungry frenemies doesn’t make sense. Yet.

Nonetheless, it could appear to some that all of a sudden they are being thrust at viewers as a plot point with potential.

They are not in the same league as Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) versus Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), but their recent power lunch and subsequent backstabbing reminded me of the way those two titans went at it. Do Mariah and Theo have what it takes to compete on that level?

Mariah has been directionless and in need of her own story since forever. Long story short, now she’s a major honcho at Devon’s (Bryton James) music biz. Overnight.

Enter Theo and his beautiful hair, a newbie to the canvas, an influencer who wants her job and thinks he’s more qualified, thus having a chip on his shoulder. Wise Devon made the liquor-loving bad boy Mariah’s underling, which only raised his hackles more.

Their first order of business saw them teaming up to book clients, and toasting to their seeming success. Their partners were gobsmacked to see the two get along so swimmingly, but then the bombshells dropped.

Sneaky Mariah told Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) that she’s playing Theo and smarmy Coachella told Summer (Hunter King) that he’s playing Mariah.

Where do you want this out of the blue storyline to go, front burner or out of sight?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.