The Young and the Restless: Victor’s sudden recovery is a miracle!

I’m confused, on The Young and the Restless did Victor (Eric Braeden) drink a miracle potion when we weren’t looking? Look for him to issue an ultimatum to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) that amounts to a declaration of war, revealing he is now ready to take on both her and Adam (Mark Grossman).

What gives?

What happened to the sickly man one step from death and practically forgetting his kid’s names? Just days ago he was being ridiculed by Jack (Peter Bergman) for forgetting he paid his lunch tab.

Now he’s throwing down with Red just like the old days, roaring and acting like the lion king he is.

Their growl fest comes after he told Abby (Melissa Ordway) that he overheard Phyllis saying she’ll run Abby out of her own business.

In turn, Abby hires Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) instead of Red. Of course, it serves Phyllis right, she’s a snake in the grass whose stripes never change.

These three ladies have a showdown about Abby’s decision to hire Chelsea with Phyllis calling her usurper a b**ch and claiming both will live to regret their double-cross.

An incensed Red then goes to Victor to yell about his part in her loss. Of course, there’s no love lost between these two and the blame game goes way back. He had an impostor play the part of her husband and she sold out the JT murder crew, including Victor’s wife and daughter.

Victor is 100% himself when he thunders not to cross the Newmans, but Phyllis fires right back that he will lose, not her.

To which The Mustache replies, “bring it on!”

If this is the start of a new war, fans will be greatly amused and no doubt cheer. We all want Victor to forever be the king of the Genoa City jungle, swiping away insurgents with a flick of his paw.

Let’s hope this is a sign of his recovery, and that languishing Victor is a thing of the past!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.