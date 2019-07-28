The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Chelsea become a rich woman or a jailed woman?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 29 reveal that Chick may be getting back together, while a good man is tempted toward the dark side. Let’s not waste a minute finding out the soapy shenanigans set to go down!

Singletons Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are both at the same place at the same time when old memories flood in. Remember when he was going to build them a house to share? She needs a place to stay and he asks where this will be. You know what Nick is thinking!

Elsewhere, the prince of darkness, Adam (Mark Grossman), has poor Michael (Christian LeBlanc) right where he wants him. Talk turns to their mutual effort to win custody away from Nick. Adam is pleased with Michael’s proactivity and says he has crossed over to the dark side.

Michael then drops a major bombshell. It could mean curtains for Adam. Michael wants to be next district attorney!

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) end their tension about his past by sleeping together, but the bliss won’t last long.

Billy (Jason Thompson) tells Victoria (Amelia Heinle) taking care of Christian temporarily is fine, but viewers know having a kid around will probably send him over the edge given his strange behavior over Delia. Billy has been having dark nightmares and finding signs that could point to Delia that confuse him even more. It appears that he’s on the edge of a breakdown and still has the family business to contend with.

Newbie Daryl Tulane (Gordon Thomson) makes his debut. He announces that he has good news for Chelsea that will make her rich. Did her recently deceased husband Calvin (John Burke) leave her a bundle of cash upon which to live the good life?

If so, Paul (Doug Davidson) may have second thoughts about her being a murderer!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.