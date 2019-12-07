The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tough choices are made and relationships are tested

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that two Genoa City couples face tough choices that will test their relationships.

The preview video indicates Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) relationship will take a pivotal turn. Nick is not pleased with her choice to move in with his brother, Adam (Mark Grossman). He knows Chelsea is doing what she believes is best for Connor (Judah Mackey), but Nick is still not on board with her decision.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) shares her two cents with Nick, making it clear she feels Chelsea needs to choose either Adam or Nick. The sibling pow wow pushes Nick to question Chelsea, regarding how long her new living arrangement will last. Their talk will force Nick to let his lady love know that he isn’t sure he can be in the relationship anymore

Like any good parent, Chelsea is putting her son first. However, Nick is not wrong to want to know where their relationship stands. Will Chelsea be able to find a way to make her relationship with Nick work and help her son at the same time?

Connor seems pretty set on getting his parents back together. He is doing everything in his power to keep his mom with him and his dad. The future does not seem too bright for Nick and Chelsea, especially since Connor is plotting against them.

Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) become a couple in crisis. He’s been lost since being scammed out of his grandmother’s fortune. Plus, Devon is haunted by the memory of his late wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan), thanks to her look-a-like Amanda (Mishael Morgan) sticking around town.

Elena will be forced to deal with a harsh reality when Devon informs her that he believes she deserves better than him. It will crush her to learn the relationship she cherishes so much, is falling apart.

Can Elena convince Devon he is the one for her? Is Devon making hasty decisions based on new circumstances?

Victor (Eric Braeden) does his own digging into Amanda. He will share his findings with Devon when it becomes clear something is not quite right with the lawyer. The discovery could impact Devon’s decision regarding his relationship with Elena.

Nick and Chelsea, as well as Devon and Elena, will endure major relationship hurdles this week on the CBS daytime drama. Can either couple survive the latest test, or will all parties involved end up with a broken heart?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.