The Young and the Restless spoilers: Is Avery returning to Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless may have yet another character lined up to return if one alum’s social media is any indication.

Jessica Collins has tongues wagging with a recent mysterious message telling fans, “All smiles today at work, reprising one of my favorite roles! Love reuniting with this cast and crew and can’t wait to share the details with all of you. Stay tuned! 😘🎬❤️”

Y&R films in L.A. (hint, hint) and Collins played Avery Bailey Clark from 2011 until her 2015 departure.

There are lots of possibilities for storylines if Collins is back at the show. For starters she is Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) sister. With Stafford fresh back into her role after a stint on General Hospital, it makes perfect sense to reunite the siblings.

Avery was, at one time, involved with Nick (Joshua Morrow) so there’s always that angle, and won’t that frost Sharon’s (Sharon Case) shorts. Sharon is involved with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), but she’s never liked another woman sniffing around Nick.

Avery is also a lawyer, something Genoa City can never have enough of given the characters’ penchant for shenanigans.

At this time, there is a custody battle between Nick and Adam (Mark Grossman), Kevin (Greg Rikaart) kidnapped Phyllis, Victor (Eric Braeden) needs some living will arrangements, and the list of needs for a lawyer goes on and on.

Avery was also an accomplished home cook with higher aspirations. Could she somehow end up involved in Society as a fellow chef with Lola (Sasha Calle)? Lola is all kinds of distracted these days with marriage on the horizon, her mom back in her life, and let’s not forget that recent kidney transplant. It wasn’t so long ago she was holding her stomach and groaning. The stress on Lola is mounting, so if there’s a need for a star chef, Avery could fit that bill, too.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.